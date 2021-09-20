Jeanfield Swifts: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hands Perth club a tough Scottish Cup draw but ‘special things can happen’

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has congratulated Jeanfield Swifts on making Scottish Cup history.

Perth’s second team won 3-0 away to Inverurie Locos of the Highland League on Saturday to secure a place in the second round of the competition, the furthest they have progressed.

Davidson, who led Saints to Scottish Cup glory a few months ago, was back at Hampden Park to help with the draw on Sunday.

And Swifts were handed a tough away trip to Annan Athletic, who are second top of League Two.

But the man who masterminded a domestic cup double knows that another famous Fair City triumph can’t be ruled out for Ross Gunnion’s men.

“I was delighted to see their name in the hat for the draw,” said Davidson.

“I think I gave them a tough tie – it was an easier one in the pre-draw!

“They’ve done brilliantly to get to this stage and will give it real go down at Annan, I’m sure.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? Swift's are through to the second round of the @ScottishCup for the first time in our history! What an achievement. What a club. Jeanfield Swifts.#ScottishCup #JSFC — Jeanfield Swifts FC (@JeanfieldSFC) September 18, 2021

“It’s great for Perth to have another team still in the competition. Hopefully they enjoy the occasion.

“As we know, special things can happen in the Scottish Cup.”