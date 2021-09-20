Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeanfield Swifts: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hands Perth club a tough Scottish Cup draw but ‘special things can happen’

By Eric Nicolson
September 20 2021, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has congratulated Jeanfield Swifts on making Scottish Cup history.

Perth’s second team won 3-0 away to Inverurie Locos of the Highland League on Saturday to secure a place in the second round of the competition, the furthest they have progressed.

Davidson, who led Saints to Scottish Cup glory a few months ago, was back at Hampden Park to help with the draw on Sunday.

And Swifts were handed a tough away trip to Annan Athletic, who are second top of League Two.

But the man who masterminded a domestic cup double knows that another famous Fair City triumph can’t be ruled out for Ross Gunnion’s men.

“I was delighted to see their name in the hat for the draw,” said Davidson.

“I think I gave them a tough tie – it was an easier one in the pre-draw!

“They’ve done brilliantly to get to this stage and will give it real go down at Annan, I’m sure.

“It’s great for Perth to have another team still in the competition. Hopefully they enjoy the occasion.

“As we know, special things can happen in the Scottish Cup.”

