Callum Davidson: The pressure is off for League Cup holders St Johnstone at Dens Park

St Johnstone have raised the bar in terms of what success looks like for clubs outwith the Old Firm.

And the Perth side are the only ones who aren’t under any pressure to get over it, according to manager Callum Davidson.

For other Premiership teams, it will be a case of ‘if they can do it, why can’t we?’

But the only expectation on Saints to follow-up their cup double with more Hampden glory will come from within.

“I don’t think there’s much pressure on us because of the success we had last year,” said Davidson ahead of their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Dundee.

“After a club like St Johnstone won two cups in such a short space of time nobody will expect us to do anything these season.

“It’s only ourselves who will.

“Just in terms of this competition – we’d never won it in our history so there won’t be many people thinking we’ll win it again the year after.

“Other teams like Dundee will believe they’ve got a chance because of what we did.

“Their fans will be putting pressure on the Dundee boys to perform.

“Every club left in the competition will believe they can win it.

“Luckily, we’ve done it already.

“Our pressure is getting our fans to Hampden this time.”

Players asked to stand up

Commitment and desire are as intense as it ever in the McDiarmid camp and haven’t been impacted either by the trophy double or the deadline day double.

“The response (to losing Jason Kerr and Ali McCann) has been fantastic,” said Davidson. “I asked players to stand up.

“I asked players to improve and set standards and they have done that.

“The performance against Rangers was excellent and the result was really good against Aberdeen. So no complaints there. Training has been excellent as well.

“We probably have a stronger squad this year than we did last year. The players have to fight to get in the team.

“I’m very fortunate to have this group of players. They’re all striving for success. As you see from Jason and Ali, good things can happen with success.

“First and foremost it’s about looking back on your career and what you’ve achieved.

“If these players could get to Hampden again, it would be a remarkable achievement.

“I don’t think the team talk will be too difficult.

“And, obviously, we’re playing against Dundee so I will probably need to calm them down a little bit more than hype them up.”

Meanwhile, Davidson reported that Murray Davidson’s back injury “doesn’t look great” but the midfielder hasn’t yet been ruled out of the trip to Dens.