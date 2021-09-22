Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: This one was for the St Johnstone fans as Perth side secure another Hampden trip

By Eric Nicolson
September 22 2021, 10.41pm
Shaun Rooney.
Shaun Rooney.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is thrilled that his team were able to make good their pledge of getting their fans to Hampden Park.

The 2-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against local rivals Dundee sets up a fifth trip to their second home in less than a year.

Last season’s cup hero Shaun Rooney opened the scoring, with recent signing Ali Crawford putting the tie out of the Dark Blues’ reach.

The holders are now just two games away from retaining the first of the trophies they won in their domestic double.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Davidson.

“We said we’d do it for the supporters. I thought they were brilliant tonight for us. They kept us going all the way through.

“It was so important to have them at Hampden this time.”

Dundee passed up a couple of excellent chances in the first half but Saints were at their clinical best after the break.

“I actually thought it was a game where both teams tried to have a go,” said Davidson.

“Dundee, in the first half, probably had the better chances. We probably had the better play but they had the better chances.

“In the second half we weathered the storm, but once we scored, I thought we settled down, soaked up pressure and then hit them on the counter.”

That man Rooney again

Rooney couldn’t have picked a better time to get back on the goal trail.

“I’ll tell you what, he can keep scoring if he wants!” said Davidson.

“I’m not too bothered whether it was a sclaff or a mishit into the net.

“It was a terrible corner from Liam (Craig). Chris Kane did really well getting in front and causing problems.

“And then Shaun has finished it off.

“I always thought the first goal was going to be crucial.”

On Crawford’s first goal for Saints, and the one that sealed their place in the last four, Davidson said: “That’s why I brought Ali in.

“He’s got quality in front of goal and he’s that type of player. He’s not up to speed match fitness-wise yet, but you can see glimpses on the pitch of those bits of quality.

“He’s a great finisher, technically very good, and he’s a great addition to the team.”

Making it five trips to Hampden in such a short space of time will take a while to sink in for Davidson.

“When you say it like that, it sounds pretty good,” he said. “It’s just great to go back to Hampden really. It’s fantastic.

“It’s a great achievement by a club like St Johnstone to get there again.

“We obviously lost Jason Kerr and Ali McCann in the window and people were maybe a bit negative, but it just shows what a great team spirit I’ve got here and the character we have.

“We’re back at Hampden for another semi-final.”

Secret of their success

Davidson added: “I don’t know what the secret is but it has a lot to do with the spirit of the players.

“You should see how happy they are in the dressing room, all congratulating each other, even the ones who were not involved.

“Liam Gordon and Craig Bryson were injured and not able to play but they were just as delighted.

James Brown picked up a hamstring injury and is a doubt for Sunday’s game against Hibs.

Stevie May top 5: The most important goals of the St Johnstone legend’s 50 (only 2 against Aberdeen allowed)

