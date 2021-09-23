Semi-final draw: St Johnstone will play Celtic in Premier Sports Cup last four

St Johnstone will face Celtic in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Perth side secured their fifth trip to Hampden Park in 2021 thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Dundee on Wednesday night.

Callum Davidson’s men are, of course, the holders and hoping to make it three domestic cups in a row.

We have been drawn to face @CelticFC in the semi final of the #PremierSportsCup 🏆 The tie will take place on 20/21 of November!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/OzahkaDdyZ — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 23, 2021

Celtic, meanwhile, had a comfortable victory over Championship side Raith Rovers.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou said: “It should be a great occasion. They will be tough opponents but you don’t expect an easy game in the semi-final of the cup.

“They obviously did very well last year and in Europe. It will be a real test.”

The other semi-final is Rangers v Hibs.

The ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 20 and 21.