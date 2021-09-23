Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Semi-final draw: St Johnstone will play Celtic in Premier Sports Cup last four

By Eric Nicolson
September 23 2021, 10.05pm Updated: September 23 2021, 10.13pm
St Johnstone are just two games away from lifting the Premier Sports again.
St Johnstone are just two games away from lifting the Premier Sports again.

St Johnstone will face Celtic in the semi-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Perth side secured their fifth trip to Hampden Park in 2021 thanks to a 2-0 defeat of Dundee on Wednesday night.

Callum Davidson’s men are, of course, the holders and hoping to make it three domestic cups in a row.

Celtic, meanwhile, had a comfortable victory over Championship side Raith Rovers.

Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou said: “It should be a great occasion. They will be tough opponents but you don’t expect an easy game in the semi-final of the cup.

“They obviously did very well last year and in Europe. It will be a real test.”

The other semi-final is Rangers v Hibs.

The ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 20 and 21.

3 St Johnstone talking points: Big club aura, first goal the winner and watch Shaun Rooney go again

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier