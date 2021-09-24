Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson challenges St Johnstone hopefuls Charlie Gilmour and Cammy Ballantyne to grasp opportunity as engine room injuries bite

By Gordon Bannerman
September 24 2021, 10.27pm
Callum Davidson has encouraged young players Charlie Gilmour and Cammy Ballantyne to make a claim for a regular St Johnstone spot.
Callum Davidson has told midfield hopefuls Charlie Gilmour and Cammy Balantyne to “step up” and claim a place in his St Johnstone side.

The Perth side travel to face Hibs on Sunday determined to extend an impressive unbeaten run at Easter Road.

They will do so carrying injuries to engine room stars Murray Davidson, Craig Bryson and Cammy MacPherson.

But the Saints’ boss, who gave Gilmour a brief run from the bench against Dundee, insists his fringe men now have a chance to play their way into his thoughts.

Callum Davidson.
“Charlie and Cammy Ballantyne are two young players pushing to play,” said Davidson.

“Charlie missed the first month of the season which has probably been detrimental to him. That is when I see players and they gain my trust.

“But I have been really pleased with him and there is an opportunity there given the number of midfielders we have out just now. It is up to them to step up to the mark.”

Sunday’s clash with Hibs is a re-run of May’s Scottish Cup final, when the Perth side claimed a 1-0 win and a fourth successive clean sheet against the capital club.

Unbeaten at Easter Road

Saints have not lost at Easter Road since January 2016.

But Davidson insists that will not be a factor for his side.

“Our track record at Easter Road won’t come into our minds. Definitely not,” insisted the Saints manager.

“Hibs have a really strong squad. They’ve made some good additions and managed to hold onto some key players as well.

Zander Clark with Callum Davidson at Easter Road.
“They are probably in a stronger position than they were last season.

“It is going to be a tough game but we are up for the fight. We enjoy these games where we go to play in Edinburgh.

“It is good to have Hearts back in the league as well. They are great places to go and play your football. We are looking forward to it.”

Other injury news

The strength in depth at McDiarmid has been underlined by positive results secured despite injuries to key personnel.

Defender James Brown suffered a setback when he tweaked a hamstring against Dundee. He is side-lined for 10 days and midfielder Murray Davidson’s back injury is troubling him.

And Liam Gordon is also set for more time on the side lines.

“Liam Gordon had his scan and it was good. But this knee injury it’s an unusual one,” said Davidson.

“It’s important not to rush him. We can’t afford to push him too quickly and risk damaging it.”

