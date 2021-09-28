Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ali Crawford Opta analysis: No wonder St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is so impressed with his new recruit

By Eric Nicolson
September 28 2021, 5.30pm Updated: September 28 2021, 5.39pm
Ali Crawford has hit the ground running with St Johnstone.
Like Efe Ambrose, Ali Crawford has hit the ground running as a St Johnstone player.

And like Efe Ambrose, his familiarity with the league has surely played a part in that.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder has been an instant hit at McDiarmid Park, featuring in every game since he arrived on loan from Bolton Wanderers and scoring in the League Cup quarter-final victory over Dundee.

Crawford was name-checked by Callum Davidson for the standard of his performance against Hibs on Sunday and Courier Sport has taken a deeper look at the Opta statistics for his first full game to see why.

 

Most accurate St Johnstone passer

That goal at Dens and the scoring record Crawford had as a Hamilton player show that Saints fans can expect him to contribute goals.

But his primary function will be to link defence and attack, mixing up short and long passes and thriving in tight spaces.

He might not have the flicks and tricks that are part of the David Wotherspoon repertoire – or we haven’t seen them yet – but the quality of Crawford’s first touch and accuracy of his distribution looks to be of a similar standard to the three-time Perth trophy winner.

He’s a Wotherspoon-type player.

It’s an early bonus for Davidson that the two men have shown against Rangers, Dundee and now Hibs that the team can prosper with both in the starting line-up.

But when the fixtures pile up in deepest winter and the more physical midfielders like Murray Davidson and Cammy MacPherson are hopefully available, no doubt there will be a bit of selection rotation between the two.

Ali Crawford’s passing accuracy was Saints’ best against Hibs.

Passing accuracy of 83.8% was the highest of the Saints starting outfield players on Sunday.

And even more impressive was the fact he was also top for that category in the opposition half – this time 77.8%.

Saints have themselves a player who will take care of the football and no wonder Davidson is pleased with what he’s seeing.

 

Crawford v Boyle

Davidson and Jack Ross deployed different systems so there was no direct like-for-like player in the opposition team.

Although they clearly don’t have the same skillsets, the nearest positional comparison that could be made in terms of the areas of the pitch they found was Crawford and Martin Boyle.

Opta statistics for Martin Boyle and Ali Crawford.

It speaks to the job the Saints defenders did that Hibs’ talisman had a quiet game but it also a feather in Crawford’s cap that he out-played the Australian international in every Opta passing category.

Crawford’s loan deal runs out in January but you would imagine Davidson has already seen enough to convince him that this is a stay that should last a lot longer.

