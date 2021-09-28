Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss tells Zander Clark to show mental strength after being left out of Scotland squad

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will tell Zander Clark not be disheartened at failing to make the latest Scotland squad.

The Perth goalie was called up by Steve Clarke for the last World Cup qualifying triple-header but has lost his place to Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin this time around.

Mental strength is a key part of being an international footballer, according to Clark’s club boss.

And that’s what he has to continue to show.

"I said after the last camp how much I love my players, but you've got to remember how much these players love playing for their country." Hear from Steve Clarke, as he names his squad for our vital @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands. pic.twitter.com/U8CByyK0L4 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021

“Zander was delighted to get his call-up the last time and it was well deserved, so it’s unfortunate he’s not in again,” said Davidson.

“Steve Clarke can only pick three goalies so it’s hard for keepers but he’s got to make sure he maintains his form

“What he has to do is realise that he’s in the frame because of the last call-up so he’s got to be ready in case it comes again.

“Something could happen to one of the others and it could come next week. You never know.

“So you have to be mentally strong. That’s such a big thing if you want to be involved at that level.”

Big result from the boys tonight 😍 Another trip back to the south side of Glasgow @stjohnstoneofficial 👏🏻⚽️ https://t.co/RZKlrmzhCn — ZanderClark (@Zanderr1) September 22, 2021

You certainly couldn’t say Clark has let his standards slip between the last Scotland camp and the announcement for the Israel and Faroe Islands games.

The 29-year-old’s form has been just as impressive over the recent weeks as it was in Saints’ double-winning season.

Pressure games

“Over the last six months he’s played to a very high level in some real pressure games,” said Davidson.

“All he can do is keep going, stay positive and hopefully he’ll get another chance.

“I think he impressed the last time he was in so he’ll be in their thoughts again in future.

“It’s hard as a goalkeeper and we have some quality goalies like Craig Gordon.

“Hopefully Zander doesn’t let it affect him too much because it was such a high getting in so I hope he doesn’t take it as a snub.”