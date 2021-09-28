Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss tells Zander Clark to show mental strength after being left out of Scotland squad

By Eric Nicolson
September 28 2021, 10.27pm
Zander Clark.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will tell Zander Clark not be disheartened at failing to make the latest Scotland squad.

The Perth goalie was called up by Steve Clarke for the last World Cup qualifying triple-header but has lost his place to Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin this time around.

Mental strength is a key part of being an international footballer, according to Clark’s club boss.

And that’s what he has to continue to show.

“Zander was delighted to get his call-up the last time and it was well deserved, so it’s unfortunate he’s not in again,” said Davidson.

“Steve Clarke can only pick three goalies so it’s hard for keepers but he’s got to make sure he maintains his form

“What he has to do is realise that he’s in the frame because of the last call-up so he’s got to be ready in case it comes again.

“Something could happen to one of the others and it could come next week. You never know.

“So you have to be mentally strong. That’s such a big thing if you want to be involved at that level.”

You certainly couldn’t say Clark has let his standards slip between the last Scotland camp and the announcement for the Israel and Faroe Islands games.

The 29-year-old’s form has been just as impressive over the recent weeks as it was in Saints’ double-winning season.

Pressure games

“Over the last six months he’s played to a very high level in some real pressure games,” said Davidson.

“All he can do is keep going, stay positive and hopefully he’ll get another chance.

“I think he impressed the last time he was in so he’ll be in their thoughts again in future.

“It’s hard as a goalkeeper and we have some quality goalies like Craig Gordon.

“Hopefully Zander doesn’t let it affect him too much because it was such a high getting in so I hope he doesn’t take it as a snub.”

