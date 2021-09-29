Cammy MacPherson could make St Johnstone debut against Dundee as THREE midfielders close-in on return

Cammy MacPherson could make his St Johnstone debut against Dundee this weekend after Callum Davidson revealed THREE central midfielders are closing in on returns from injury.

The deadline day recruit sustained a dislocated shoulder in his first closed-doors match for his new club but is now training with the Perth squad.

Murray Davidson could also be in contention for Saturday’s game against the Dark Blues, while Craig Bryson may soon be a match-day option in the middle of the pitch as well.

“Cammy has been training so he will be available for the weekend and Craig Bryson is due to start training again on Wednesday,” Davidson reported.

“We will give Cammy another few hard days before assessing how he is in terms of starting the game.

“Murray Davidson might be available too, so that’s a bonus and gives us a lot of options in there.

“We have been a bit short lately but we’re getting numbers back.”