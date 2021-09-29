Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Cammy MacPherson could make St Johnstone debut against Dundee as THREE midfielders close-in on return

By Eric Nicolson
September 29 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 29 2021, 8.05am
Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson.

Cammy MacPherson could make his St Johnstone debut against Dundee this weekend after Callum Davidson revealed THREE central midfielders are closing in on returns from injury.

The deadline day recruit sustained a dislocated shoulder in his first closed-doors match for his new club but is now training with the Perth squad.

Murray Davidson could also be in contention for Saturday’s game against the Dark Blues, while Craig Bryson may soon be a match-day option in the middle of the pitch as well.

“Cammy has been training so he will be available for the weekend and Craig Bryson is due to start training again on Wednesday,” Davidson reported.

“We will give Cammy another few hard days before assessing how he is in terms of starting the game.

“Murray Davidson might be available too, so that’s a bonus and gives us a lot of options in there.

“We have been a bit short lately but we’re getting numbers back.”

Cammy MacPherson profile: What people in football and the statistics say about St Johnstone’s new midfielder