St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry joins Kilmarnock on loan

By Eric Nicolson
September 29 2021, 12.07pm Updated: September 29 2021, 1.07pm
Callum Hendry.
St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry has joined Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season.

The centre-forward is behind Chris Kane, Michael O’Halloran, Glenn Middleton, Stevie May and Eetu Vertainen in the battle for a place up front at McDiarmid Park and needs game-time.

His most productive spell with Saints was under Tommy Wright in 2019/20, when he was the club top scorer.

This is the 23-year-old’s third loan, after previously being farmed out to Brechin City and Aberdeen.

He’ll get better and better

Hendry told the Killie website: “It feels amazing to be here and I’m delighted to get the move done. I’m looking forward to playing under Tommy again and just before he left Saints I was playing the best football of my career.

“I want to get into the team and score goals here because it is such a big club and I’m determined to help Kilmarnock return to the Premiership.”

Wright said: “Callum is someone I have a lot of faith in, having signed him as a young player.

“During my time at St Johnstone, he proved he could score goals at the highest level and he had a decent loan at Aberdeen so even though he’s still quite young, he’s got experience of playing in the top flight.

“He’s very good in the air, an excellent finisher and he’s someone I think will only get better and better with games.”

