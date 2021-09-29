Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: I’ve never seen David Wotherspoon make a tackle, never mind assault somebody!

By Eric Nicolson
September 29 2021, 10.27pm Updated: September 30 2021, 6.46am
Daniel Siebert sends off St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon.
A three-game European ban for David Wotherspoon is over the top, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And if the Perth club manage to make it through to Europa qualifiers in the future, it’s a suspension they may challenge.

Wotherspoon was sent off by German referee Daniel Siebert within a minute of coming on as a substitute against LASK, as Saints were seeking to get back into the second leg of their Conference League play-off.

The 31-year-old was given a straight red card at McDiarmid Park for elbowing Florian Flecker, with Uefa using the terminology “assaulting another player” when they confirmed their ruling.

“It is quite harsh and something we might have to look at further down the line,” said Davidson.

“It definitely wasn’t an assault.

“The video doesn’t look great but I don’t think it was meant.

“I’ve never seen David make a tackle, never mind assault somebody!

“Hopefully we qualify for Europe in future and I might be more concerned then.

“At least he isn’t suspended domestically which is my priority right now.”

