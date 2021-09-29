Callum Davidson: I’ve never seen David Wotherspoon make a tackle, never mind assault somebody!

A three-game European ban for David Wotherspoon is over the top, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And if the Perth club manage to make it through to Europa qualifiers in the future, it’s a suspension they may challenge.

Wotherspoon was sent off by German referee Daniel Siebert within a minute of coming on as a substitute against LASK, as Saints were seeking to get back into the second leg of their Conference League play-off.

The 31-year-old was given a straight red card at McDiarmid Park for elbowing Florian Flecker, with Uefa using the terminology “assaulting another player” when they confirmed their ruling.

“It is quite harsh and something we might have to look at further down the line,” said Davidson.

“It definitely wasn’t an assault.

“The video doesn’t look great but I don’t think it was meant.

“I’ve never seen David make a tackle, never mind assault somebody!

“Hopefully we qualify for Europe in future and I might be more concerned then.

“At least he isn’t suspended domestically which is my priority right now.”