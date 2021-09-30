Ticket prices revealed for St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Celtic

The SPFL have revealed their ticket prices for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Last season’s winners St Johnstone face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, November 20 for a place in the final, before Rangers meet Hibs the following day.

And fans have been told what they will need to fork out for a seat.

🏆 The SPFL has today announced ticket prices for the #PremierSportscup Semi-Finals. Prices will be frozen for supporters attending @CelticFC v @StJohnstone on Saturday 20th November,

and @RangersFC v @HibernianFC on Sunday 21st November. Full details: https://t.co/aCGtRIjO4i pic.twitter.com/eMOleVorX4 — SPFL (@spfl) September 30, 2021

Saints fans, who missed their side’s historic days out at Hampden last season, will be housed in sections of Hampden’s South and West stands, where full price tickets will range from £25 to £35.

Under-16s and over-65s will pay just £10 to watch their side in action at the national stadium.

The match will be screened live on Premier Sports.

The winners of each of next month’s semis will return to Hampden for the final on December 19.