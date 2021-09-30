Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ticket prices revealed for St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash with Celtic

By Sean Hamilton
September 30 2021, 4.13pm
St Johnstone fans will watch their side at Hampden against Celtic next month.
The SPFL have revealed their ticket prices for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Last season’s winners St Johnstone face Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, November 20 for a place in the final, before Rangers meet Hibs the following day.

And fans have been told what they will need to fork out for a seat.

Saints fans, who missed their side’s historic days out at Hampden last season, will be housed in sections of Hampden’s South and West stands, where full price tickets will range from £25 to £35.

Under-16s and over-65s will pay just £10 to watch their side in action at the national stadium.

The match will be screened live on Premier Sports.

The winners of each of next month’s semis will return to Hampden for the final on December 19.

