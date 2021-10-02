St Johnstone make it a Magnificent 7 against Dundee with 3-1 win

St Johnstone made it a magnificent seven in a row against Dundee with a five-star performance against their local rivals.
From a Dundee perspective, though, the numbers make for grim reading.
It’s seven matches without a win and they remain bottom of the Premiership.
The only crumb of comfort is the long goalless run is over.
Saints were 2-0 up by half-time, with Chris Kane scoring both goals.
The first was a superb finish after Shaun Rooney had picked out Michael O’Halloran down the right and Kane dispatched the cut-back.
He couldn’t miss for goal number two.
The centre-forward was presented with a tap-in by strike partner Stevie May.
The match was effectively over as a contest 34 seconds after the break when May got on the scoresheet.
O’Halloran – superb in the right wing-back role – was the provider once more.
There were plenty of Dundee fans who headed for the exits at this point.
The Dark Blues had a few chances before Ryan Sweeney headed home a Paul McGowan corner on 74 minutes to give themselves a glimmer of hope.
But it was too little, too late.
It turned out to be the perfect way for Liam Craig to mark his record-breaking 442nd appearance for Saints.
For Dundee, on this evidence, not scoring goals is far from manager James McPake’s only concern.
