St Johnstone make it a Magnificent 7 against Dundee with 3-1 win

St Johnstone made it a magnificent seven in a row against Dundee with a five-star performance against their local rivals.

From a Dundee perspective, though, the numbers make for grim reading.

It’s seven matches without a win and they remain bottom of the Premiership.

The only crumb of comfort is the long goalless run is over.

Saints were 2-0 up by half-time, with Chris Kane scoring both goals.

The first was a superb finish after Shaun Rooney had picked out Michael O’Halloran down the right and Kane dispatched the cut-back.

He couldn’t miss for goal number two.

The centre-forward was presented with a tap-in by strike partner Stevie May.

The match was effectively over as a contest 34 seconds after the break when May got on the scoresheet.

O’Halloran – superb in the right wing-back role – was the provider once more.

There were plenty of Dundee fans who headed for the exits at this point.

The Dark Blues had a few chances before Ryan Sweeney headed home a Paul McGowan corner on 74 minutes to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

But it was too little, too late.

It turned out to be the perfect way for Liam Craig to mark his record-breaking 442nd appearance for Saints.

For Dundee, on this evidence, not scoring goals is far from manager James McPake’s only concern.