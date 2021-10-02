Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone make it a Magnificent 7 against Dundee with 3-1 win

By Eric Nicolson
October 2 2021, 5.05pm Updated: October 2 2021, 6.28pm
St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores to make it 1-0.

St Johnstone made it a magnificent seven in a row against Dundee with a five-star performance against their local rivals.

From a Dundee perspective, though, the numbers make for grim reading.

It’s seven matches without a win and they remain bottom of the Premiership.

The only crumb of comfort is the long goalless run is over.

Saints were 2-0 up by half-time, with Chris Kane scoring both goals.

The first was a superb finish after Shaun Rooney had picked out Michael O’Halloran down the right and Kane dispatched the cut-back.

He couldn’t miss for goal number two.

The centre-forward was presented with a tap-in by strike partner Stevie May.

Chris Kane celebrates his second goal.

The match was effectively over as a contest 34 seconds after the break when May got on the scoresheet.

O’Halloran – superb in the right wing-back role – was the provider once more.

There were plenty of Dundee fans who headed for the exits at this point.

The Dark Blues had a few chances before Ryan Sweeney headed home a Paul McGowan corner on 74 minutes to give themselves a glimmer of hope.

But it was too little, too late.

It turned out to be the perfect way for Liam Craig to mark his record-breaking 442nd appearance for Saints.

For Dundee, on this evidence, not scoring goals is far from manager James McPake’s only concern.

