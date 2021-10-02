Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Craig got ‘big ovation’ from St Johnstone team-mates after win was secured to mark his special day

By Eric Nicolson
October 2 2021, 7.00pm
Liam Craig had a win to celebrate on his 442nd game.
Liam Craig got a “big ovation” from his team-mates after marking his record-breaking St Johnstone appearance with a win, Callum Davidson revealed.

A top-notch collective performance to beat Dundee 3-1 at McDiarmid Park was the perfect way to take the veteran midfielder into new territory for the Perth club.

And wanting to make sure the landmark occasion got the result Craig deserved helped fuel a display Davidson believed was Saints’ best in the league so far this season.

“We spoke about it before the game but we didn’t want it getting too emotional,” he said.

“We tried to keep it simmering a bit.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Liam and something he should be really proud of.

“All credit to him and his family for what he’s done for St Johnstone.

“The lads gave him a big ovation in there at the end.

“All the young boys can learn a lot from his character, enthusiasm and drive.”

Fans acknowledge Liam Craig’s record-breaking 442nd appearance for St Johnstone.

Saints raced into a three-goal lead thanks to Chris Kane (2) and Stevie May before Ryan Sweeney grabbed a Dundee consolation.

And Davidson put the performance at number one for the domestic campaign so far.

“Definitely,” he said.

“We played some excellent football in the first half and took our chances.

“If I was being critical we could have kept the ball better in the last 15 minutes.

“Dundee were chasing the game and we could have opened up spaces and been more composed.

“But we scored three goals – three good goals. I’m not really used to being 3-0 up!”

Threat and drive

Davidson deployed Michael O’Halloran at right wing-back and the converted attacker was the best player on the pitch.

“Michael gives you that threat and drive,” said the Saints boss. “Shaun (Rooney) can step in from right centre-half and cause teams real problems.

“I thought we did that the whole game.

“On the other side you’ve got the control of David (Wotherspoon) and Callum (Booth). It was great to see.

“Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, James Brown, Murray Davidson and Craig Bryson were all out.

St Johnstone’s Lars Dendoncker makes his debut.

“I’ve got to mention big Lars (Dendoncker). It was his first game.

“I thought he had a shaky start but after that he was excellent. As the game went on he got better and better.

“With Shaun and Efe (Ambrose) it was a brand new back three.

“For him to put in that performance was really pleasing.”

St Johnstone make it a Magnificent 7 against Dundee with 3-1 win

