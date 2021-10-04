Liam Craig: 6 of the best for St Johnstone’s record-breaker

Liam Craig’s record-breaking St Johnstone appearance got the victory it deserved against Dundee on Saturday.

442 is the magic number for the veteran midfielder.

Courier Sport looks back at six of the best among them.

1 The East End Park 30-yarder

Craig scored four goals in his first few months on loan at McDiarmid Park as a wide midfielder.

The big stand-out individual moment for Saints as a First Division side, though, came in the following (promotion) season.

It was a stunning long-range 66th minute winner against Dunfermline in November, 2008 at East End Park.

Craig rolled his marker in the middle of the pitch, drove forward, found the net from 30 yards and lapped up the adulation of the travelling fans behind the goal with a knee-slide celebration.

2 Thrashing Rangers and scoring with a header (kind of)

Craig played an important part in that title-winning campaign and the same could be said of the first season back in with the big boys.

He scored two in a 5-1 defeat of Hibs but one match and results sits above the rest – beating runaway league leaders Rangers 4-1 at McDiarmid Park in March, 2010.

Craig was outstanding that March night and there was the collector’s item of a headed goal (OK, it officially went down as a Lee McCulloch own goal but let’s not split hairs).

He scored 10 that season – 11 if you’re giving him the header.

3 The perfect farewell

It was perhaps no surprise that Hibs would come in for Craig (he’s scored against them more than any other team – 10 at the last count).

That signing a pre-contract agreement in January, 2013 didn’t have the slightest impact on his performance level in the last few months of his first spell with Saints was a measure of the man.

Craig had already scored a crucial winner against Dundee United to keep his soon to be former club on track for European football and the opening goal against Motherwell on the final day helped seal the deal.

Had he not been the consummate pro to the very end, the second Saints chapter would not have been written.

4 The Dens Dependable

Craig was in the Hibs team that went down to the Championship but his first experience of flirting with a relegation battle at Saints wasn’t until 2018.

Tommy Wright’s men had only won one league game in 10 when they travelled to Dens to face Neil McCann’s Dundee on a filthy afternoon for a game of football.

Steven Anderson, Steven MacLean and Craig all missed the previous fixture – a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock – but Wright turned to his dependables for this basement six-pointer and they didn’t let him down.

Saints swept Dundee aside and secured a 4-0 victory that kick-started a surge up the table.

Craig performed magnificently.

Oh, and there was another iconic slide celebration.

5 Earning his cup final place

If I had to pick out the best overall individual performance from Craig, I’d be tempted to go for this one in a 3-0 league win at Fir Park last season.

The stakes were as high as they could possibly be – a place in his first cup final was on the line.

It was a magnificent exhibition of holding midfield play by Craig, who complemented Ali McCann wonderfully, and the starting jersey at Hampden eight days later was his.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

6 The final hurdle

Saints knew they were a better team than Livingston and that Betfred Cup glory would be theirs if they played the opposition and not the occasion.

For the man who missed out in 2014, had lost so many semi-finals and probably thought the chance of a winners’ medal had passed him by, this was particularly relevant.

After Saints took the lead, it was their game-management that made sure it was a relatively stress-free last hour.

And no-one did it better than the player who got his hands on a major national trophy at last.