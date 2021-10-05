Efe Ambrose has been ‘incredible’ for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson

“Incredible” Efe Ambrose has been exactly the type of influence on Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone team that the Perth boss had hoped for.

Davidson picked the former Celtic, Hibs and Livingston centre-back up as a free agent after the summer transfer window closed.

Since being brought into the Saints starting line-up at Pittodrie, Ambrose has played every minute of five games in three weeks.

And in that time the McDiarmid Park side haven’t conceded a single goal in open play.

Not only has his own game been top quality, according to Davidson, the Nigerian international has also helped bring out the best in those around him.

“Efe is incredible,” he said.

“He’s very fit. It says everything that he’s come here and played so many games in a short space of time.

“He’s brought real experience to us at the back, talking to the boys around him.

“That older head calms everyone down and he’s been great to have around the place.

“Efe is horizontal at times.

“He knows the game inside out and reads it very well. He’s got all the attributes.”

Davidson added: “He is desperate to play football. That’s why we got him here – because he likes the way we play.

“Efe will be really good for Hayden (Muller), Lars (Dendoncker) and James (Brown) because they can watch him, listen and pick up things.

“That’s why Hayden and Lars’ clubs sent them here. They are with us to pick up experience and become better players.

“Hayden has played five or six games already and Lars has been getting up to speed.

“So it’s great for me and great for them to have someone like Efe to learn from.

“They both have the right attitude. They want to learn and this is a good environment for them.”

Other offers

Just because Ambrose was unsigned when the window shut, don’t be fooled into thinking he was unwanted.

“Efe had other offers but was looking for the right move,” Davidson pointed out.

“He was taking his time to find the right club for him. Thankfully he decided to come to us after we spoke to him.

“I can see him playing the right side of a back-three as well as in the middle because he’s very comfortable on the ball.

“As long as he doesn’t do too many chops in the middle of the pitch it will be fine!”