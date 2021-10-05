Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Efe Ambrose has been ‘incredible’ for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
October 5 2021, 10.27pm
Efe Ambrose.
“Incredible” Efe Ambrose has been exactly the type of influence on Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone team that the Perth boss had hoped for.

Davidson picked the former Celtic, Hibs and Livingston centre-back up as a free agent after the summer transfer window closed.

Since being brought into the Saints starting line-up at Pittodrie, Ambrose has played every minute of five games in three weeks.

And in that time the McDiarmid Park side haven’t conceded a single goal in open play.

Not only has his own game been top quality, according to Davidson, the Nigerian international has also helped bring out the best in those around him.

“Efe is incredible,” he said.

“He’s very fit. It says everything that he’s come here and played so many games in a short space of time.

“He’s brought real experience to us at the back, talking to the boys around him.

“That older head calms everyone down and he’s been great to have around the place.

“Efe is horizontal at times.

“He knows the game inside out and reads it very well. He’s got all the attributes.”

Davidson added: “He is desperate to play football. That’s why we got him here – because he likes the way we play.

“Efe will be really good for Hayden (Muller), Lars (Dendoncker) and James (Brown) because they can watch him, listen and pick up things.

St Johnstone's Lars Dendoncker makes his debut.
St Johnstone’s Lars Dendoncker makes his debut.

“That’s why Hayden and Lars’ clubs sent them here. They are with us to pick up experience and become better players.

“Hayden has played five or six games already and Lars has been getting up to speed.

“So it’s great for me and great for them to have someone like Efe to learn from.

“They both have the right attitude. They want to learn and this is a good environment for them.”

Other offers

Just because Ambrose was unsigned when the window shut, don’t be fooled into thinking he was unwanted.

“Efe had other offers but was looking for the right move,” Davidson pointed out.

“He was taking his time to find the right club for him. Thankfully he decided to come to us after we spoke to him.

“I can see him playing the right side of a back-three as well as in the middle because he’s very comfortable on the ball.

“As long as he doesn’t do too many chops in the middle of the pitch it will be fine!”

