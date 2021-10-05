Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone players and fans react as club announces new deal for hometown hero Liam Gordon

By Sean Hamilton
October 5 2021, 6.11pm Updated: October 5 2021, 6.17pm
Liam Gordon has penned a new deal with St Johnstone.
Liam Gordon has penned a new deal with St Johnstone.

St Johnstone have tied Liam Gordon to a new three-year contract.

The Perth-born defender played a key role in Saints’ cup double success last season as part of a central defensive trio with Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart.

Kerr clinched a £600,000 move to Wigan Athletic on transfer deadline day, while McCart has been linked with Hibs.

St Johnstone ace Liam Gordon lifts Betfred Cup.
St Johnstone ace Liam Gordon lifts last season’s League Cup.

Gordon has missed recent matches through injury, but news of his fresh commitment to the club he has supported since he was a boy has come as music to Saints fans’ ears on social media.

His teammates joined in too, with defensive comrade McCart expressing his delight on Twitter.

Callum Hendry, who recently joined Kilmarnock on loan from Saints, also offered words of congratulations to his Perth teammate.

Meanwhile, supporter Mike Nodes (@mikenodes on Twitter) hailed Gordon as “the King of Perth”.

Gordon, who has penned a deal through to the summer of 2024, told Saints’ official website: “This is a great day for my family and I.

“We’ve been talking about a new deal in the background for a couple of weeks and it’s great to get it over the line.

“St Johnstone is a big part of my life and I’m so proud to have signed this new contract.

“I’d like to thank the chairman (Steve Brown) and Scott Boyd (head of football operations) for giving me this deal.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown

“It’s also great credit to the manager and his staff for the improvement in my game in the past 12 months.

“They work hard with all of us on the training ground every day and we reap the benefits.

“I absolutely love it here and look forward to spending the next chunk of my career at McDiarmid Park as a St Johnstone player. This is a special place to be.”

St Johnstone Opta analysis: The Michael O'Halloran myth, a partnership that wasn't a partnership and an all-round midfielder

 

