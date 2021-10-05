St Johnstone players and fans react as club announces new deal for hometown hero Liam Gordon

St Johnstone have tied Liam Gordon to a new three-year contract.

The Perth-born defender played a key role in Saints’ cup double success last season as part of a central defensive trio with Jason Kerr and Jamie McCart.

Kerr clinched a £600,000 move to Wigan Athletic on transfer deadline day, while McCart has been linked with Hibs.

Gordon has missed recent matches through injury, but news of his fresh commitment to the club he has supported since he was a boy has come as music to Saints fans’ ears on social media.

His teammates joined in too, with defensive comrade McCart expressing his delight on Twitter.

Callum Hendry, who recently joined Kilmarnock on loan from Saints, also offered words of congratulations to his Perth teammate.

What a guy! Buzzing for you pal 💙 @_LiamGordon https://t.co/0Sh8LhVprd — Callum Hendry (@Callum_Hendry) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, supporter Mike Nodes (@mikenodes on Twitter) hailed Gordon as “the King of Perth”.

You haven’t mentioned that he’s also the King of Perth — Mike Nodes (@mikenodes) October 5, 2021

Gordon, who has penned a deal through to the summer of 2024, told Saints’ official website: “This is a great day for my family and I.

“We’ve been talking about a new deal in the background for a couple of weeks and it’s great to get it over the line.

“St Johnstone is a big part of my life and I’m so proud to have signed this new contract.

“I’d like to thank the chairman (Steve Brown) and Scott Boyd (head of football operations) for giving me this deal.

“It’s also great credit to the manager and his staff for the improvement in my game in the past 12 months.

“They work hard with all of us on the training ground every day and we reap the benefits.

“I absolutely love it here and look forward to spending the next chunk of my career at McDiarmid Park as a St Johnstone player. This is a special place to be.”