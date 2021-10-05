Callum Davidson: St Johnstone means a lot to Liam Gordon – just like other legends who have stayed a long time

Longevity has been the key to St Johnstone’s success for more than a decade, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And Liam Gordon committing his future to the McDiarmid Park club will help ensure that continues.

The Perth born and bred defender, who was a star of the 2020/21 double-winning season, has signed a new three-year deal that will extend his stay with Saints to nine years.

It’s the sort of distinguished service that will put him alongside other greats of the modern era.

Delighted to get this over the line🙌🏻Now to focus on getting myself back out on that pitch. Appreciate all the messages💙 Special mention to @ProLegalSM @PLG_Scotland for sorting it out, top drawer as always👍🏻 https://t.co/Iy53ii0dZR — Liam Gordon (@_LiamGordon) October 5, 2021

“I’m obviously absolutely delighted,” said Davidson.

“Everybody knows Liam is a Perth boy who grew up supporting St Johnstone. The club means a lot to him.

“He can’t wait to get back out there.

“I see him as leader on and off the pitch.

“We’ve always had boys who have stayed at the club for a long time – it’s one of the big reasons we’ve been successful.

“There have been so many who have hit 10 years and got testimonials.

“They could all have moved on but St Johnstone means a lot to them.

Am extremely proud day for me yesterday topped off with a great result. 442⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/ZuxrrC42ua — Liam Craig (@lc10media) October 3, 2021

“We’ve got a few still here – Liam Craig, Michael O’Halloran, David Wotherspoon, Stevie May, Murray Davidson, Zander Clark and Liam Gordon. It’s great to have these type of players who have real feeling for the club.

“After we lost Ali (McCann) and Jason (Kerr) it’s a massive boost.

“Liam signing is great for the team and the stability of the club.”

