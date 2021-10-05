Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone means a lot to Liam Gordon – just like other legends who have stayed a long time

By Eric Nicolson
October 5 2021, 10.30pm
Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon.

Longevity has been the key to St Johnstone’s success for more than a decade, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And Liam Gordon committing his future to the McDiarmid Park club will help ensure that continues.

The Perth born and bred defender, who was a star of the 2020/21 double-winning season, has signed a new three-year deal that will extend his stay with Saints to nine years.

It’s the sort of distinguished service that will put him alongside other greats of the modern era.

“I’m obviously absolutely delighted,” said Davidson.

“Everybody knows Liam is a Perth boy who grew up supporting St Johnstone. The club means a lot to him.

“He can’t wait to get back out there.

“I see him as leader on and off the pitch.

“We’ve always had boys who have stayed at the club for a long time – it’s one of the big reasons we’ve been successful.

“There have been so many who have hit 10 years and got testimonials.

“They could all have moved on but St Johnstone means a lot to them.

“We’ve got a few still here – Liam Craig, Michael O’Halloran, David Wotherspoon, Stevie May, Murray Davidson, Zander Clark and Liam Gordon. It’s great to have these type of players who have real feeling for the club.

“After we lost Ali (McCann) and Jason (Kerr) it’s a massive boost.

“Liam signing is great for the team and the stability of the club.”

