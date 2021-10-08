St Johnstone v Celtic date confirmed for TV coverage as Sky Sports overlook Dundee derby

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone’s festive showdown against Celtic has been selected for live TV coverage.

The McDiarmid Park clash will now take place at 12.30 p.m. on Boxing Day after Sky Sports confirmed they would be showing the fixture.

The Saintees will be seeking their first triumph over the Hoops in Perth since a 2-1 victory on May 11, 2016.

Sky Sports — the cinch Premiership’s sole broadcaster — revealed the news as they released their schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

The Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies were also chosen along with Rangers’ visit to Aberdeen.

However, the Dundee derby at Dens Park on January 2 was a notable omission.

That game will take place with a 3 p.m. kick-off, as originally scheduled.