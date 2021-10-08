Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone v Celtic date confirmed for TV coverage as Sky Sports overlook Dundee derby

By Alan Temple
October 8 2021, 2.25pm Updated: October 8 2021, 2.26pm
Rooney nets in Celtic's last visit to McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone’s festive showdown against Celtic has been selected for live TV coverage.

The McDiarmid Park clash will now take place at 12.30 p.m. on Boxing Day after Sky Sports confirmed they would be showing the fixture.

The Saintees will be seeking their first triumph over the Hoops in Perth since a 2-1 victory on May 11, 2016.

Sky Sports — the cinch Premiership’s sole broadcaster — revealed the news as they released their schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

Derby day at Dens

The Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies were also chosen along with Rangers’ visit to Aberdeen.

However, the Dundee derby at Dens Park on January 2 was a notable omission.

That game will take place with a 3 p.m. kick-off, as originally scheduled.

Callum Davidson: Not many can match Ali McCann’s ability to cover the pitch but Cammy MacPherson is a good replacement

