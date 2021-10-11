Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Ali Crawford: Callum Davidson reveals St Johnstone midfielder could be back in two to three weeks

By Eric Nicolson
October 11 2021, 10.27pm
St Johnstone's Ali Crawford, who was recently injured.
St Johnstone's Ali Crawford.

St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford could be back playing before the end of the month, manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The on-loan playmaker tore a groin muscle in Saints’ last match against Dundee but the prognosis is as good as he and Davidson could have realistically expected.

“We sent him for a scan and the injury has settled down well,” the Perth boss reported.

“He’ll probably be out for two or three weeks from now.

“The international break came at a good time in terms of the number of games he’ll miss.

“This is at the lower end of the scale for a groin tear.

“It’s obviously disappointing that he’s picked up the injury because he was coming on to a really good game and we’ve been seeing glimpses of the quality he’s got.

“But the good news is that it’s not going to be too long – and we should have Craig Bryson, Cammy MacPherson and Murray Davidson all available for Saturday.”

Liam Gordon running pretty hard

And Liam Gordon, who last week signed a new three-year contract, could soon be joining them.

“Liam is back running pretty hard,” said Davidson.

“We’ll keep progressing him.

“Hopefully he won’t be too far away either.

“James Brown didn’t play for Malta obviously. He went over there and got everything sorted that he needed.

“He’ll be fully fit for Saturday.

“Michael (O’Halloran) and Callum (Booth) have got niggles but hopefully they’ll be OK.”

“In some ways we didn’t want this break because we were in good form.

“It didn’t feel as if we needed it this time – certainly compared to the previous one which came after all our European games. But the flip-side is getting players back.”

