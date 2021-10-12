Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

David Wotherspoon: Late return from World Cup duty makes Canadian international a doubt for St Johnstone v Livingston

By Eric Nicolson
October 12 2021, 10.26pm
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
David Wotherspoon’s late return from World Cup qualifying duty with Canada will make him a selection doubt for St Johnstone this weekend.

Perth boss Callum Davidson had little option but to start his triple cup-winner against Rangers a day after a long-haul flight as the Premiership season resumed after the international break last month.

But with more midfield options available to him this time around, Wotherspoon isn’t certain to feature when Livingston visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

“He comes back on Friday morning again,” said Davidson.

“It’s a bit of problem in terms of the time difference and jet lag. You just have to assess it.

“When you’ve been flying all night it’s not ideal.

“Last time he slept on the plane but you can’t predict how he’s going to feel this time. It doesn’t matter how often you do it.

“Obviously it would have been better for us if the last game was earlier in the week.”

Getting World Cup game-time

Davidson added: “We’re delighted that he’s involved and getting on in games. He played 20 minutes the other night there.

“It’s something you would never stop because it’s a real accolade but it makes my team selection that little bit harder.

“He’s had a bit of a stop-start season with us so far and it felt like he was starting to get better for us after the last international break.

“It’s a wee bit frustrating that we’ll have to start that again after travelling back.

“He played well against Dundee but we’ve got more options in midfield for the Livingston match than we did for Rangers, when we started David after he got back on the Friday.

“We’ll see how everybody is looking and make the decision the day before the game.”

Strong chance for Qatar

Canada are in a strong position to qualify for Qatar 2022 and face Panama in the last fixture of this month’s triple-header.

“It’s a very good squad Canada have got,” said Davidson.

“Everything else apart from the travel is great and improves you as a player.

“I know from my own experiences with Scotland that international football definitely helped me.

“He’s playing and training with top quality players and holding his own. That will give him a lot of confidence.”

