Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Craig Bryson: St Johnstone midfielder was a Europa League loss but his return can now help keep Saints moving up the Premiership

By Eric Nicolson
October 14 2021, 7.00am
St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson.
St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson.

Craig Bryson will do well to hit the 30 St Johnstone appearances mark for the second season running.

But the veteran midfielder remains an important player to Perth boss Callum Davidson despite missing the first two months of the current campaign through a knee injury.

Bryson’s absence in the early weeks of 2020/21 came at a real cost to the team, according to Davidson.

And now he’s hoping that his return will help continue Saints’ upward momentum.

Craig Bryson in Scottish Cup semi-final action.
Craig Bryson in Scottish Cup semi-final action.

“He was a big miss for us, particularly in the European games,” said Davidson.

“His experience would have been a real benefit and it would have allowed us to change things a bit more in the midfield area.

“There wasn’t much we could do.”

“There’s Craig back”

Bryson, who will turn 35 next month, won’t have to be eased back into action, according to Davidson.

And he’s in contention to feature against Livingston this weekend.

“When you get towards the end of your career you know your body better than anybody,” said the McDiarmid Park manager.

“Craig trained really hard on Monday and again today, after a recovery session in between.

“Monday in training was the first time I’ve thought: ‘There’s Craig back’.

“He was the player I know – flying into tackles and running about daft.

“I wouldn’t have any worry about chucking him back into the first team. I know he’d be able to cope.

“It’s too much to expect him to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday but he can still play a lot of football, which you saw last season.

“Hopefully that’s his bad luck out of the way and he can crack on now.

“The reason we were able to get him was because he’d picked up a few injuries.

“We managed him well last season and he was fit for the majority of our games.”

St Johnstone rise: 5 keys to recovery from Livingston low last season

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]