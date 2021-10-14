David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone star helps Canada to huge World Cup win v Panama to take them closer to Qatar 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Wotherspoon has taken a huge step closer to the Qatar World Cup after helping Canada to a 4-1 victory against Panama.

The St Johnstone midfielder started the match in front of a Toronto crowd of around 26,000.

And THAT's why you want to get David Wotherspoon on the ball more. He hits a defender with the signature "Spoony Chop", before trying an audacious effort, one that nearly tickles the post. The #CanMNT is pushing here now — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) October 14, 2021

Canada fell behind to a fifth minute goal but an own goal saw them into the break at 1-1 and then Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies put the hosts in front with a stunning individual effort before Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David completed the scoring.

The convincing win moved Canada past their opponents into third spot with 10 points in the standings.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of the United States on 11.

Top three qualify

Come March, the top three teams in the eight-team CONCACAF round-robin group will have secured a place at the World Cup finals.

The fourth-placed nation will take part in an intercontinental play-off to attempt to join them.

Canada gets big win over Panama 4:1 in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifiers at BMO Field #CANMNT #WCQ #ForCanadahttps://t.co/n6C8YzDBTK — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) October 14, 2021

Canada haven’t been at a World Cup since 1986.

Wotherspoon, a former Scotland under-21 international who qualifies for Canada through his mother, will now hope to play a part in Saints’ Premiership clash with Livingston.

His late return to Perth will make him a doubt, however, manager Callum Davidson has admitted.