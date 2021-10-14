Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone star helps Canada to huge World Cup win v Panama to take them closer to Qatar 2022

By Eric Nicolson
October 14 2021, 8.28am Updated: October 14 2021, 9.20am
Canada celebrate their win against Panama.
David Wotherspoon has taken a huge step closer to the Qatar World Cup after helping Canada to a 4-1 victory against Panama.

The St Johnstone midfielder started the match in front of a Toronto crowd of around 26,000.

Canada fell behind to a fifth minute goal but an own goal saw them into the break at 1-1 and then Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies put the hosts in front with a stunning individual effort before Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David completed the scoring.

The convincing win moved Canada past their opponents into third spot with 10 points in the standings.

Mexico lead with 14 points, ahead of the United States on 11.

Top three qualify

Come March, the top three teams in the eight-team CONCACAF round-robin group will have secured a place at the World Cup finals.

The fourth-placed nation will take part in an intercontinental play-off to attempt to join them.

Canada haven’t been at a World Cup since 1986.

Wotherspoon, a former Scotland under-21 international who qualifies for Canada through his mother, will now hope to play a part in Saints’ Premiership clash with Livingston.

His late return to Perth will make him a doubt, however, manager Callum Davidson has admitted.

EXCLUSIVE: The story of how St Johnstone hero David Wotherspoon upstaged future Liverpool legends Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson

