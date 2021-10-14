Glenn Middleton: Scotland under-21 ‘battering ram’ can play many roles for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Davidson might not yet have played Glenn Middleton in the attacking “battering ram” role he was given for his country recently.

But the St Johnstone manager believes the Scotland under-21 star’s versatility will be a big asset for the Perth club in the months ahead.

The last international break, and then Saints’ game against his parent club coming straight after it, meant the on-loan Rangers man’s impressive early-season momentum was interrupted for three weeks.

After a succession of low-key performances on the road, Middleton looked back to his best when he came off the bench at McDiarmid Park in the 3-1 victory against Dundee.

And Davidson is now hoping he’ll be able to pick up where he left off when Livingston are the opponents on Saturday.

“I thought Glenn was outstanding in August,” said the Saints boss. “The international break came and then we played Rangers.

“That is the difficulty when you loan players. Glenn probably doesn’t look forward to Rangers games because he knows he isn’t playing.

“The problem is that other people can come in and take chances.

“He is a great character and is fighting really hard in training to get back in the team.”

Anywhere along the front

Davidson added: “He is one of the players we’ve got who can create a chance on his own.

“He will get the ball on the half-turn, shift it past someone and hit. He has an unbelievable strike and finish.

“I think that is why Scotland under-21s were playing him as a striker. He played as a number nine against Denmark last week.

“He was the battering ram so that just shows his versatility. He can play anywhere along the front.

“That is good for me. If I play a three, he can play. If I play a two, he can play.”

Chris Kane’s higher level

It won’t be easy forcing his way back into the Saints starting line-up after Chris Kane and Stevie May produced stellar performances to see off the Dark Blues last time out.

“I believe Chris has taken his game to another level in the last year,” said Davidson.

“If you look at his record in the last four or five years, he was probably in and out of the team. He didn’t really have a sustained run which he’s now had.

“I definitely think he improved last year. He just needs to make sure that continues.

“I’ve got every confidence in Chris and he knows that.

What's better than one Chris Kane goal? Two Chris Kane goals ✌️#SJFC pic.twitter.com/fgBLy0m0RH — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 5, 2021

“Chris, Stevie and Glenn are really fighting for places.

“We tweaked the formation a little bit and went with three in the midfield and two strikers.

“They are vying for places and it’s great competition for me.

“I’ve got Eetu (Vertainen) behind them who is pushing as well and getting up to speed.

“It’s now about them getting more goals, which is something we are working on all of the time in training.”