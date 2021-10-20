Former St Johnstone striker Graeme Jones in charge of super-rich Newcastle as Steve Bruce departs St James’ Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Former St Johnstone striker Graeme Jones in charge of super-rich Newcastle as Steve Bruce departs St James’ Park

By George Cran
October 20 2021, 11.21am Updated: October 20 2021, 11.40am
Steve Bruce and Graeme Jones.
Steve Bruce and Graeme Jones.

A man who scored seven goals in 41 appearances for St Johnstone is now in charge of super-rich Newcastle United.

Graeme Jones has been handed the Magpies’ caretaker role after head coach Steve Bruce left today by mutual consent.

The club was taken over earlier this month by a Saudi-led consortium and rumours were rife of a planned change in the dugout.

After taking charge of his 1,000th game as a manager in the 3-1 home defeat to Spurs, Bruce has now left St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce and Graeme Jones.
Steve Bruce and Graeme Jones.

His assistant Jones will take charge of the weekend game against Crystal Palace with the club searching for their first win of the season.

The 51-year-old cost St Johnstone £100,000 from Wigan Athletic in 1999 and promised much with a goal on his debut against Aberdeen.

He would go on to feature in Perth for the next two-and-a-half seasons but his time at the club was troubled by injury.

Jones left McDiarmid Park in 2002 to head back down south before ending his career with spells at Clyde and Hamilton.

After confirming Bruce’s exit, a Newcastle statement confirmed: “Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course. The club will not be making further comment at this time.”

 

St Johnstone handed injury boost as key men set to return to face Celtic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier