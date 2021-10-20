Zander Clark retains Scotland World Cup ‘dream’ as St Johnstone stopper eyes Celtic scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Zander Clark retains Scotland World Cup ‘dream’ as St Johnstone stopper eyes Celtic scalp

By Alan Temple
October 20 2021, 5.00pm
Clark, left, and Scotland No.1 Gordon
Zander Clark is refusing to give up on his Scotland World Cup dream.

The St Johnstone goalkeeper earned a richly-merited maiden call-up to the senior squad for September’s triple-header against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

He was an unused substitute for all three games.

However, Clark missed the cut for the recent fixtures against Israel and Faroe Islands, with Rangers’ Jon McLaughlin joining Craig Gordon and Liam Kelly in the group.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old admits he now has the ‘taste’ for international football and is driven to battle back into Clarke’s plans.

And he is allowing himself to consider what it would be like to be part of a team that participates at Qatar 2022, should Scotland make it.

Ready: Clark

“The quality of goalkeeper in Scotland is high at the minute and it’s going to be tough for me,” Clark told PLZ Soccer.

“But I’ve had that taste of it and it is up to me — if I keep performing well, then it’d be great to get back in that set-up and hopefully get to a World Cup.

“It would be everyone’s dream to be part of your country’s World Cup campaign.

“It will be on my mind to get back in. It’s definitely something I want to be part of.

“But if that’s not to be then I still hope we can get there and I’ll support Scotland as a fan while they are there.”

Timeless Craig Gordon

During his time with the national side, Clark lapped up the opportunity to work with Scotland and Hearts number one Craig Gordon, who continues to roll back the years.

And he reckons the 38-year-old is the yardstick for longevity and consistency.

“I’d be delighted if I’m still turning in performances like Craigy at his age,” added Clark.

“If you look after yourself and do the right things, then you can perform at the top level at that age.

“There are a lot of people who say 29 is getting towards your older stages but, in terms of goalkeeping, I could still have another 10 or 12 years ahead of me if I look after my body.”

Defending the Double

Meanwhile, Clark insists St Johnstone can draw upon their staggering cup double of last season when they face Celtic in a ‘special’ Premier Sports Cup semi-final on November 20.

St Johnstone aim to retain the Premier Sports Cup

“That semi-final will be another special occasion,” added Clark. “There will be fans in attendance this time so it will be a way for them to get back to Hampden.

“We are under no illusions. It will be a very difficult game for us but we’ll go into it and try to feed off our achievements last season — that mindset to get the best result possible, make it to another final and try to retain the cup.”

St Johnstone will get a taste of what to expect from the Hoops at Hampden when they travel to Celtic Park on Premiership duty on Saturday.

World Cup play-off explainer: Scotland’s route to Qatar 2022

