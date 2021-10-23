Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone

Celtic 2-0 St Johnstone: Saints fall to back-to-back Premiership defeats

By Eric Nicolson
October 23 2021, 4.54pm
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi is tackled by Callum Booth.
St Johnstone improved on the calamitous, mistake-filled performance against Livingston seven days ago but it was back to back Premiership defeats for Callum Davidson’s men nonetheless.

Had they been at last season’s best it would have been an intriguing contest as the Saints game plan of staying compact and making it hard for Celtic to play through them worked pretty well for over half an hour.

It was undone on 36 minutes, though, when Callum Booth misjudged the flight of a Josip Juranovic shot.

That allowed ex-Saint Anthony Ralston the opportunity to deliver the ball across the six-yard line where he found Georgios Giakoumis, who gave Zander Clark no chance with his first-time finish.

Result never in doubt

From then on the result was never in any great doubt.

Ali Crawford made a superb sliding tackle to prevent Jota making it 2-0 in the second half.

But Celtic got their second when Liam Gordon brought down Kyogo Furuhashi just inside the box and Juranovic made no mistake from the penalty spot.

With Gordon back in the team, as well as Craig Bryson, Saints will now attempt to finish the first quarter of the season with a much-needed victory against Hearts in midweek.

