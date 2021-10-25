St Johnstone will keep a close eye on Sam Denham after weekend car crash, says Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone will keep a close eye on Sam Denham, after the young defender was involved in a car crash on the way to a game for loan club Brechin City at the weekend.

The young centre-back had a lucky escape when the car he was a passenger in flipped on to its roof on the A90, approaching the Swallow Roundabout at the outskirts of Dundee.

Courier Sport understands the driver was team-mate, Ewan Loudon.

❗️NEW ⌚️13:16#A90 RTC Reports of an RTC on the #A90 E/B on the approach to Swallow Roundabout⚠️ Take care on the approach #DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/RwTMipEHb3 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 23, 2021

Incredibly, not only was Denham able to walk away from the scene relatively unscathed – he also played in Brechin’s Scottish Cup clash with Haddington Athletic a couple of hours later and SCORED his first senior goal in the Angus side’s 2-1 victory.

The 19-year-old had been helped from the vehicle by Montrose players who were travelling to their Saturday game.

Denham has been farmed out to Glebe Park by Saints manager Callum Davidson to get first team football under his belt, having previously had loan spells with BSC Glasgow and Edinburgh City.

And Davidson will be vigilant in training this week to make sure there are no delayed after-effects.

Very lucky

“First and foremost, I’m glad nobody was hurt,” said the Saints boss.

“I saw the picture and the boys in the car have been very lucky.

“I’ll speak to Sam to make sure he’s OK.

“When you have an accident like that, your health is far more important than games of football.

“It was a big thing for him to make himself available to play – and then score a goal.

“All the loan boys train with us through the week.

“We’ll be taking every precaution over the next few days to make sure Sam is fine.”

The accident caused a long tailback, with Motherwell’s team bus caught up in it, causing the kick-off of their match against Dundee United to be delayed.

Denham is one of three highly-rated young Saints players on-loan at Glebe Park. Jack Wills and Max Kucheriavyi are the others.