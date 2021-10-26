Hearts’ Perth hoodoo: The numbers behind the Jam Tarts’ decade without a win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

Since a Jim Jefferies-led side beat Derek McInnes’ St Johnstone 2-0 on November 13, 2010, Hearts have been unable to produce a league victory at McDiarmid Park.
It remains one of the longest-lasting hoodoos in Scottish football – a run Robbie Neilson’s unbeaten team will fancy their chances of ending on Wednesday night.
Courier Sport explores the decade of Perth torment in numbers.
13 – The league games in a row Hearts have failed to win at McDiarmid
3,683 – The days that run has lasted
19-11 – The aggregate score in those 13 games
12 – The players who have scored for Saints. Cillian Sheridan started the ball rolling with a double in 2011, followed by Murray Davidson, Fran Sandaza, Steven MacLean, Rowan Vine, Graham Cummins, Joe Shaughnessy, Chris Kane, Matty Kennedy, Blair Alston, Ali McCann and Stevie May
6 – The total May has reached in a fixture he loves
1 – The own goal (Christophe Berra’s)
5 – The penalties Saints have scored (May, Sandaza and Kennedy)
0 – The penalties Hearts have scored
6 – The red cards (three in one unforgettable 2014 match when Tam Scobbie ended up in goals)
7 – The Hearts managers who haven’t won (Paulo Sergio, John McGlynn, Gary Locke, Neilson, Ian Cathro, Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel)
1 – The Hearts manager sacked following defeat at McDiarmid (Levein)
2,770 – The lowest attendance (the first game of the run, a Sunday lunchtime kick-off) when McInnes lamented that “we’ve sold our soul to the television”
