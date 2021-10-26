Hearts’ Perth hoodoo: The numbers behind the Jam Tarts’ decade without a win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Hearts’ Perth hoodoo: The numbers behind the Jam Tarts’ decade without a win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

By Eric Nicolson
October 26 2021, 5.00pm
Cillian Sheridan started the Hearts hoodoo that seven managers have failed to end.

Since a Jim Jefferies-led side beat Derek McInnes’ St Johnstone 2-0 on November 13, 2010, Hearts have been unable to produce a league victory at McDiarmid Park.

It remains one of the longest-lasting hoodoos in Scottish football – a run Robbie Neilson’s unbeaten team will fancy their chances of ending on Wednesday night.

Courier Sport explores the decade of Perth torment in numbers.

13 – The league games in a row Hearts have failed to win at McDiarmid

3,683 – The days that run has lasted

19-11 – The aggregate score in those 13 games

12 – The players who have scored for Saints. Cillian Sheridan started the ball rolling with a double in 2011, followed by Murray Davidson, Fran Sandaza, Steven MacLean, Rowan Vine, Graham Cummins, Joe Shaughnessy, Chris Kane, Matty Kennedy, Blair Alston, Ali McCann and Stevie May

6 – The total May has reached in a fixture he loves

1 – The own goal (Christophe Berra’s)

5 – The penalties Saints have scored (May, Sandaza and Kennedy)

0 – The penalties Hearts have scored

6 – The red cards (three in one unforgettable 2014 match when Tam Scobbie ended up in goals)

7 – The Hearts managers who haven’t won (Paulo Sergio, John McGlynn, Gary Locke, Neilson, Ian Cathro, Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel)

1 – The Hearts manager sacked following defeat at McDiarmid (Levein)

2,770 – The lowest attendance (the first game of the run, a Sunday lunchtime kick-off) when McInnes lamented that “we’ve sold our soul to the television”

