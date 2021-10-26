Hearts’ Perth hoodoo: The numbers behind the Jam Tarts’ decade without a win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

An error occurred. Please try again.

Since a Jim Jefferies-led side beat Derek McInnes’ St Johnstone 2-0 on November 13, 2010, Hearts have been unable to produce a league victory at McDiarmid Park.

It remains one of the longest-lasting hoodoos in Scottish football – a run Robbie Neilson’s unbeaten team will fancy their chances of ending on Wednesday night.

Courier Sport explores the decade of Perth torment in numbers.

13 – The league games in a row Hearts have failed to win at McDiarmid

3,683 – The days that run has lasted

19-11 – The aggregate score in those 13 games

12 – The players who have scored for Saints. Cillian Sheridan started the ball rolling with a double in 2011, followed by Murray Davidson, Fran Sandaza, Steven MacLean, Rowan Vine, Graham Cummins, Joe Shaughnessy, Chris Kane, Matty Kennedy, Blair Alston, Ali McCann and Stevie May

6 – The total May has reached in a fixture he loves

1 – The own goal (Christophe Berra’s)

5 – The penalties Saints have scored (May, Sandaza and Kennedy)

0 – The penalties Hearts have scored

6 – The red cards (three in one unforgettable 2014 match when Tam Scobbie ended up in goals)

7 – The Hearts managers who haven’t won (Paulo Sergio, John McGlynn, Gary Locke, Neilson, Ian Cathro, Craig Levein and Daniel Stendel)

1 – The Hearts manager sacked following defeat at McDiarmid (Levein)

2,770 – The lowest attendance (the first game of the run, a Sunday lunchtime kick-off) when McInnes lamented that “we’ve sold our soul to the television”