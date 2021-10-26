Walter Smith: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pays tribute to ‘fantastic manager and person’

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has described Walter Smith as a “fantastic manager and fantastic person”.

The Perth boss was part of the national team set-up while Smith was in charge and the legend of Scottish football made a lasting impression.

“I was in a few of Walter’s Scotland squads,” said Davidson.

“During one of them I had to ask for time off when one of my daughters was being born.

Everyone at St Johnstone's thoughts are with the friends and family of Walter Smith during this sad time. Walter was a great manager for both club and country and will be a great loss to the game💙🤍 https://t.co/Q69uCckcyK — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 26, 2021

“He had the softer side but also the harder side. He was a fantastic manager and fantastic person. My thoughts are with his family.

“It’s a sad time for Scottish football.

“You knew there was a line with him that you couldn’t cross. He was one of those managers he commanded so much respect in the dressing room.”