Walter Smith: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pays tribute to ‘fantastic manager and person’

By Eric Nicolson
October 26 2021, 10.30pm
Walter Smith pictured in 2017.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has described Walter Smith as a “fantastic manager and fantastic person”.

The Perth boss was part of the national team set-up while Smith was in charge and the legend of Scottish football made a lasting impression.

“I was in a few of Walter’s Scotland squads,” said Davidson.

“During one of them I had to ask for time off when one of my daughters was being born.

“He had the softer side but also the harder side. He was a fantastic manager and fantastic person. My thoughts are with his family.

“It’s a sad time for Scottish football.

“You knew there was a line with him that you couldn’t cross. He was one of those managers he commanded so much respect in the dressing room.”

