Former Hearts keeper Bobby Zlamal retired on a high with St Johnstone – then enjoyed the cup double party!

He claimed a small part of St Johnstone history in the gloriously chaotic conclusion to the Perth club’s double-winning season.

And goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal will always look back at his unconventional route into retirement with fondness.

Zlamal, now for a family building firm in the Czech Republic while starting out as an agent and goalie coach, was signed by Callum Davidson on an emergency loan as Covid-19 and injury issues threatened to scupper Saints’ European qualification and Scottish Cup dreams.

With Zander Clark and Elliott Parish out, ‘Bobby’ stepped in to play at Celtic Park and then in the Premiership fifth-place shoot-out with Livingston – a match that turned out to be his last appearance as a professional footballer.

“It was a crazy 14 days when I signed for St Johnstone last season,” said the former Hearts man.

“I had been in holiday mode because the season was over. I hadn’t trained for 10 days then Robbie (Neilson) phoned to ask if I wanted to go there and help out.

“I said: ‘OK, I would like that’. Then I realised I had packed my boots and gloves and sent them back home because I knew I was leaving Hearts.

“But thankfully, I managed to find one pair of boots and two sets of gloves in my house so was able to use them!”

Ending with a clean sheet

The 35-year-old added: “I went to St Johnstone but it was crazy because of Covid. We trained socially distant and it was only a short session.

“I didn’t know if I was playing in the semi-final or not because Zander wasn’t sure if he’d make it or not.

“But two hours before the game he decided it was OK so he made it.

“But after that, there was more Coronavirus and again we couldn’t train – so I played against Celtic having hardly done anything.

“We had another two sessions before we had Livingston and that game got the team fifth in the league to guarantee the Europe.

“I made two saves that day and my team-mates told me that helped take some of the pressure off for the final because they knew the Europa Conference League was guaranteed.

“I wasn’t sure what the future held so I did wonder when we drew against Livingston whether that was the end for me.

“I thought to myself: ‘Wow, this could be the last game’. That made me feel a little bit strange.

“It wasn’t sadness, but I wasn’t sure – although I’m now happy that I played my final game as a professional with a zero in my pocket!”

Perth party

With Clark and Parish fit and well for the Scottish Cup final victory against Hibs, Zlamal was a Hampden Park spectator.

“I was in the stand when they won it and was very happy for everyone,” he said.

“Everyone there was very friendly and they told me I should go to the celebrations after Hampden.

Bobby Zlamal in about the celebrations 🤣🤣🤣 credit to St Johnstone and Callum Davidson 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Laurie (@Laurie_c89) May 22, 2021

“So I went back to the stadium with them. We had a good night and everyone enjoyed it.

“We even went out for lunch and beers on the Sunday too – so I couldn’t speak more highly of them.

“I was only there for 14 days but it will be a fantastic memory and they really made me feel one of them.”