WATCH: Ali McCann could face Liverpool TONIGHT in Preston North End’s Carabao Cup clash – and he hopes St Johnstone cup luck is still with him

Ali McCann is in line to face Liverpool for Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

And the former St Johnstone star hopes he has carried his knockout luck from Perth down to Lancashire.

McCann played a pivotal role in the Perth side’s historic cup double-winning campaign last season.

Now, after recovering from injury, he is buzzing to be in with a shout of facing Liverpool in Preston’s sold out Carabao Cup clash at Deepdale.

And the ex-Saint hopes the good fortune he enjoyed in massive knockout games with the McDiarmid Park men has some staying power.

“Last year it was crazy the cup runs we had at St Johnstone,” McCann told Preston North End’s official website.

“We had a few big ties, like we beat Rangers away in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, so if we can repeat a similar feat against a huge club and a great team that is Liverpool, then it would be incredible for the club and for the fans and us as players.

“It’s just something that we’re all buzzing to get in to.

“When I came [to PNE] I couldn’t have expected to play Liverpool in the first sort of three months, but it’s that type of thing. There’s always a chance.

“When you see the draw after the Cheltenham game you’re just hoping in the back of your mind we could get drawn against a team like this and it’s unreal to be involved in.”

McCann was gutted after working his way into the Preston side to be taken off injured early in their 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier this month.

However, he has recovered quickly – and is relishing a potential return against Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League title challengers.

“It was disappointing [to get injured],” said the former Saints star.

“Obviously working my way in, making a fair few sub appearances and then starting the Cheltenham game, I thought I was getting myself involved.

“Then I got the call to start away at QPR and obviously it didn’t start too well, we went a goal down and then after 20 minutes I got taken off with an injury which was really disappointing for myself.

“But that sort of thing happens, there’s nothing you can do about that and I’ve got myself right.

“I’ve had a tough few weeks of rehab and I’m just buzzing to get involved.”