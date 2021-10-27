WATCH: Ali McCann could face Liverpool TONIGHT in Preston North End’s Carabao Cup clash – and he hopes St Johnstone cup luck is still with him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

WATCH: Ali McCann could face Liverpool TONIGHT in Preston North End’s Carabao Cup clash – and he hopes St Johnstone cup luck is still with him

By Sean Hamilton
October 27 2021, 3.57pm Updated: October 27 2021, 3.58pm
Ali McCann is set to face Liverpool tonight with Preston North End.
Ali McCann is set to face Liverpool tonight with Preston North End.

Ali McCann is in line to face Liverpool for Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

And the former St Johnstone star hopes he has carried his knockout luck from Perth down to Lancashire.

McCann played a pivotal role in the Perth side’s historic cup double-winning campaign last season.

St Johnstone duo Ali McCann and Chris Kane.
Ali McCann poses after winning the League Cup alongside St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.

Now, after recovering from injury, he is buzzing to be in with a shout of facing Liverpool in Preston’s sold out Carabao Cup clash at Deepdale.

And the ex-Saint hopes the good fortune he enjoyed in massive knockout games with the McDiarmid Park men has some staying power.

“Last year it was crazy the cup runs we had at St Johnstone,” McCann told Preston North End’s official website.

“We had a few big ties, like we beat Rangers away in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup, so if we can repeat a similar feat against a huge club and a great team that is Liverpool, then it would be incredible for the club and for the fans and us as players.

“It’s just something that we’re all buzzing to get in to.

“When I came [to PNE] I couldn’t have expected to play Liverpool in the first sort of three months, but it’s that type of thing. There’s always a chance.

Ali McCann in action for Preston North End against Bristol City.

“When you see the draw after the Cheltenham game you’re just hoping in the back of your mind we could get drawn against a team like this and it’s unreal to be involved in.”

McCann was gutted after working his way into the Preston side to be taken off injured early in their 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers earlier this month.

However, he has recovered quickly – and is relishing a potential return against Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League title challengers.

“It was disappointing [to get injured],” said the former Saints star.

Ali McCann has gradually found his feet at Preston North End after leaving St Johnstone.

“Obviously working my way in, making a fair few sub appearances and then starting the Cheltenham game, I thought I was getting myself involved.

“Then I got the call to start away at QPR and obviously it didn’t start too well, we went a goal down and then after 20 minutes I got taken off with an injury which was really disappointing for myself.

“But that sort of thing happens, there’s nothing you can do about that and I’ve got myself right.

“I’ve had a tough few weeks of rehab and I’m just buzzing to get involved.”

Ali McCann: The 5 steps to St Johnstone greatness of the man who outshone Galatasaray stars

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier