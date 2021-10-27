Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone boss curses another refereeing decision after draw with Hearts

By Eric Nicolson
October 27 2021, 10.34pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson ended up cursing another controversial refereeing decision in the wake of a 1-1 draw with Hearts.

And the Perth boss has admitted he is beginning to “sound like a broken record”.

Steven McLean failed to spot a foul AND a hand-ball in the build-up to Josh Ginnelly’s equaliser, which cancelled out a Liam Gordon early opener.

Davidson is usually one of the more calm Premiership coaches on the touchline when he feels his team have suffered an unjust ruling from the officials but his patience was stretched on this occasion.

“I’m disappointed in the way we’ve lost the goal,” he said.

“First of all I think it was a hand ball and then it was a free-kick on Ali (Crawford). You can see his back foot is taken away from him.

“That took a player out of position and they capitalised on it.

“I’m sounding like a broken record but big decisions are costing us.

“It basically gave Hearts a foothold in the game.

“I wouldn’t say we were hanging on in the end but Hearts had a right go.

“We had moments ourselves.

“Apart from some decisions, I really enjoyed the game.

“In the end, I would probably say it’s a good point.

“There was a foul by Craig Gordon outside the box as well which wasn’t given.

“I won’t complain about that one!”

He added: “It wasn’t like me in the first half.

“I’m normally pretty calm and see the bigger picture but it’s just costing us points at the moment.

“Decisions are going against us – a lot of them.

“Hopefully it turns for us in the next quarter and somebody else can have a wee moan.”

Game of two halves

Hearts poured on the pressure in the second half but Saints stood firm to extend their long unbeaten home record against the Jam Tarts.

Davidson said: “It turned into a bit of a game of two halves.

“We knew we needed to press hard and work hard. I picked a team full of energy for that reason and we got off to a great start.

St Johnstone celebrate their opener.

“Hearts dominate possession in a lot of games but we limited their chances really well.”

Lars Dendoncker and James Brown were both substituted at half-time after picking up injuries.

“I’m really disappointed for Lars (groin) and Browny (hamstring),” said Davidson. “Two young lads who performed really well.

“It was tough on them to have to go off.

“We’ll assess them but they’ll be doubtful for Saturday.”

 

Hearts’ Perth hoodoo: The numbers behind the Jam Tarts’ decade without a win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park

