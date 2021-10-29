Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone career gaining momentum after nightmare start

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dislocating your shoulder having barely broken sweat in a blue shirt was about as far removed from an ideal start to his St Johnstone career that Cammy MacPherson could imagine.

But it is now picking up momentum.

The on-loan St Mirren man sustained his injury in a closed-doors game against Brechin City a couple of days after his deadline day transfer to McDiarmid Park.

It wasn’t until the start of October that he was fit enough to make his debut off the bench against Dundee but he has been the only ever-present starter in Saints’ midfield in the three Premiership matches since then.

Hearts came from behind to draw with St Johnstone and maintain their unbeaten start to the Scottish Premiership season. Highlights 👇✨ pic.twitter.com/NFAiPuT0Rv — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 27, 2021

Manager Callum Davidson has been delighted with the 22-year-old’s progress and MacPherson has an assist to his name, after his perfectly delivered in-swinging corner led to the first set-piece goal the Perth side have scored in the league this season.

“Obviously it wasn’t the start I wanted,” he said.

“But I’ve bounced back from it and I’m getting fitter every week. I just have to forget about it.

“I couldn’t train or do anything but I was expecting to be out for three or four months.

“Then when I got the scan it was only three weeks. So that was quite a positive.

“I keep getting fitter and stronger every week with the more minutes I get.

“I’ve not really played games on the bounce for a while now. That’s three now and I’m only going to get better.

“The understanding with my team-mates will come naturally the more time I play with them.”

Tough at Tannadice

Hearts posed a tough challenge for Saints in midweek – making the point they earned a good one – and it won’t get any easier at Tannadice on Saturday.

“Dundee United have been doing really well so far this season,” said MacPherson. “They’re up there in equal third place.

“But we’ve just played well against a strong Hearts side.

“They are up near the top of the league so we have shown we can compete.

“The first half we started really well with a high press and had opportunities on goal.

“It was a shift on that pitch with all the water on it. Over the piece a draw was about right.

“Hopefully we can get the three points this time.”