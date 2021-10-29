Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone career gaining momentum after nightmare start

By Eric Nicolson
October 29 2021, 7.15am Updated: October 29 2021, 8.01am
Cammy MacPherson in the thick of the action against Hearts.
Cammy MacPherson in the thick of the action against Hearts.

Dislocating your shoulder having barely broken sweat in a blue shirt was about as far removed from an ideal start to his St Johnstone career that Cammy MacPherson could imagine.

But it is now picking up momentum.

The on-loan St Mirren man sustained his injury in a closed-doors game against Brechin City a couple of days after his deadline day transfer to McDiarmid Park.

It wasn’t until the start of October that he was fit enough to make his debut off the bench against Dundee but he has been the only ever-present starter in Saints’ midfield in the three Premiership matches since then.

Manager Callum Davidson has been delighted with the 22-year-old’s progress and MacPherson has an assist to his name, after his perfectly delivered in-swinging corner led to the first set-piece goal the Perth side have scored in the league this season.

“Obviously it wasn’t the start I wanted,” he said.

“But I’ve bounced back from it and I’m getting fitter every week. I just have to forget about it.

“I couldn’t train or do anything but I was expecting to be out for three or four months.

“Then when I got the scan it was only three weeks. So that was quite a positive.

“I keep getting fitter and stronger every week with the more minutes I get.

“I’ve not really played games on the bounce for a while now. That’s three now and I’m only going to get better.

“The understanding with my team-mates will come naturally the more time I play with them.”

Tough at Tannadice

Hearts posed a tough challenge for Saints in midweek – making the point they earned a good one – and it won’t get any easier at Tannadice on Saturday.

“Dundee United have been doing really well so far this season,” said MacPherson. “They’re up there in equal third place.

“But we’ve just played well against a strong Hearts side.

“They are up near the top of the league so we have shown we can compete.

“The first half we started really well with a high press and had opportunities on goal.

“It was a shift on that pitch with all the water on it. Over the piece a draw was about right.

“Hopefully we can get the three points this time.”

St Johnstone injuries: Michael O’Halloran return for Dundee United the only good news update from Callum Davidson

