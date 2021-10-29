Graeme Jones will continue stellar coaching career whatever happens at Newcastle United, predicts ex-St Johnstone team-mate Nick Dasovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graeme Jones will continue stellar coaching career whatever happens at Newcastle United, predicts ex-St Johnstone team-mate Nick Dasovic

By Eric Nicolson
October 29 2021, 5.15pm
Graeme Jones is the interim Newcastle United manager.
Graeme Jones is the interim Newcastle United manager.

He would love his old St Johnstone team-mate to hold on to the job of his dreams.

But even if Graeme Jones’s tenure in charge of his beloved Newcastle United is the short one most people expect it to be, Nick Dasovic believes the interim boss will get the opportunity to continue a stellar elite level coaching career.

“What a list of achievements he’s got,” said Dasovic, who played with Jones at McDiarmid Park between 1999 and 2002.

Third in the world with Belgium, beating Man City to win the FA Cup with Wigan, being part of the England set-up that got to the Euro 2020 final, working at Everton.

“That’s a lot of success.

“It’s going to be tough to stay in this job, let’s be honest.

“There are a lot of people who will want it and are being linked with it after the club was taken over.

“We all knew how big a Newcastle man he was in the St Johnstone dressing room, that’s for sure.

“I hope he does well and, if he doesn’t get the Newcastle job, it will set him up for his next position as a manager or as the number two at St James’ Park.

“Hopefully he can start to turn that ship around.

“They’ll never be able to take away the fact that he has been Newcastle manager.”

The same humble guy

Jones and Dasovic have kept in touch over the last couple of decades since their Saints’ spells came to an end at the same time.

“He came to Vancouver two years ago and we were going to meet up,” said the midfielder who became the first-ever Perth player to score in a cup final in 1998.

Nick Dasovic equalises in the League Cup final against Rangers.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen because I was in Korea with my under-23 team.

“I saw him in San Francisco years back when I was coaching in San Jose.

“He’s stayed the same guy – very humble.

“There are certain guys you keep in touch with after football, first and foremost because they’re good people. It’s not a networking thing.

“During the first lockdown he did something on Zoom with the coaches here in Vancouver, talking about his experiences.

“He didn’t have to do that and it shows you the type of guy he is.”

Never say never for Nick

Dasovic is a coach with MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps but hasn’t ruled out trying to forge his own path as a number one – or returning to do that in Scotland.

“Never say never,” said the 52-year-old.

“If something came up in Scotland that appealed to me I’d definitely give it some thought.

“I still follow the game closely.

“Right now, I’m working with the reserve team at the Whitecaps.

“There have been opportunities but I’ve decided to stay home until the kids graduated, which they have now.

“If something pops up, great.

“Maybe the Jeanfield Swifts job will come up – we’ll see what happens!”

