Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘definitely’ wants to keep Ali Crawford

By Eric Nicolson
November 1 2021, 10.27pm
Ali Crawford in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Ali Crawford in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has made his mind up that he wants to keep Ali Crawford at the club beyond his current loan deal.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder has made an immediate impact since arriving on from Bolton Wanderers on deadline day.

Crawford has made eight appearances, scoring twice – the second of those goals being the winner against Dundee United at the weekend.

The 30-year-old has put on record a “100%” desire to extend his McDiarmid Park stay through to the conclusion of the season and Davidson is of a similar mind.

“Definitely,” said the Perth boss.

“We’ve already spoken about it.

“I’ll be sitting down with the chairman to discuss all the players and looking at what we can do.

“Ali is enjoying himself and long may it continue, especially when he’s scoring goals like that.

“We definitely want to keep him here.”

Davidson believes Crawford’s skillset is well-suited to the Premiership.

“It’s very physical in England and you see a lot more of his quality up here,” he said.

“His movement and energy levels are tremendous but the biggest thing is the quality he has in front of goal.

“That was half a chance on Saturday and it was an unbelievable finish. He does it in training all the time so it didn’t surprise me.

“Kano made a great run that dragged a defender away.

“He wouldn’t have been happy if it hadn’t ended up in the back of the net but there was one in the second half when Kano should maybe have slipped Ali in.”

Cammy staying on his feet

Davidson’s other loan midfielder, Cammy MacPherson, won’t be able to play against his parent club, St Mirren, on Saturday.

He too has shown his worth over the last few weeks.

“That’s probably the first time Cammy’s played three consecutive 90 minutes in seven days,” said Davidson.

“He’s getting better and better.

“I’ve always known he’s a talent.

“I keep telling him to stay on his feet and that’s where the first goal has come from. He’s not gone to ground (to challenge Jeando Fuchs) and he’s won the ball.

“It’s about not selling yourself and making sure the player has to work his feet.

“He has a physical presence and quality on the ball. I know when he gets the ball he’ll keep it. And playing games will top up his fitness levels.”

ERIC NICOLSON: Zander Clark is St Johnstone’s greatest keeper of the modern era and should be Scotland’s successor to Craig Gordon

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]