St Johnstone star Shaun Rooney ahead of schedule on comeback trail and could return against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Shaun Rooney ahead of schedule on comeback trail and could return against St Mirren

By Eric Nicolson
November 3 2021, 10.26pm
Shaun Rooney is ahead of schedule on the comeback trail.
Shaun Rooney is ahead of schedule on the comeback trail.

Shaun Rooney has a chance of making a rapid return from injury against St Mirren, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The Hampden hero rolled his ankle in the defeat to Livingston three weeks ago, with Saints’ League Cup semi-final against Celtic the target for his comeback.

But, such has been the speed of Rooney’s progress this week, Davidson hasn’t ruled him out for Saturday.

And there was more good news for the Perth boss to report.

Lars Dendoncker and Murray Davidson should both be available.

“Lars will be fine and Murray came through training OK,” said Davidson. “He was struggling a bit before the United game.

“We’ve Liam (Craig) back from suspension and Shaun is making good progress. So is David (Wotherspoon).

“Those two will be Friday decisions.

“That just leaves James (Brown) and we’ll see how he is with his hamstring. With those sorts of injuries you can be more susceptible to breaking down.

“We have to make sure he is 100% with some big fixtures coming up after the break.”

Shaun Rooney lies injured on the McDiarmid Park turf in the clash with Livingston.

Davidson added: “Shaun is ahead of schedule. He is desperate to get back out there.

“He has come on leaps and bounds in the last few days. We will see just how close he is to returning by Friday.

“We’ve an international break coming up but that doesn’t really come into my thoughts with them. I really want the three points on Saturday.

“It’s down to whoever is fit and available.”

Lars finding his feet

Dendoncker shone on his Saints debut against Dundee and was playing very well again before picking up his groin injury in the Hearts game last midweek.

“Lars has been really good now that he has got used to the pace and intensity of the game up here,” said Davidson.

“He is a big, strong athlete who can run, move and pass the ball well. It’s the same with Hayden (Muller) and James too.

“It’s great to have options, especially with us playing the three at the back. We have good variations there.”

Ali McCann and Jason Kerr report cards: Two months after leaving St Johnstone things are falling into place at Preston North End and Wigan Athletic

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]