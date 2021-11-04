Post-international break semi-final v Celtic will present new challenge for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is well-versed on how to prepare for a big game at Hampden Park.

But he admitted that a trip to the national stadium straight after an international break will present fresh challenges.

This weekend’s league clash with St Mirren is Saints’ last fixture ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

And it won’t be a case of following the template that served the Perth side so well on the four previous trips to the south side of Glasgow in their historic double season.

“That will be a little bit strange,” said Davidson. “You don’t normally come back for a semi-final after two weeks off.

“Hopefully most of the Celtic lads are away on international duty and don’t get back until the Thursday!

“Last season there was only a few weeks between the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Scottish Cup.

💥 A captains goal from Jason Kerr puts @StJohnstone 1-0 up! Superb header 👏👏#BetfredCup pic.twitter.com/oWXaNW039I — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 23, 2021

“The games came thick and fast and that suited us.

“It will be a big gap this time.

“What it will do is make it that bit easier to keep the players motivated, even when there’s not a game to prepare for on the (middle) Saturday.

“They’ll know there’s a big game round the corner and will be training hard.”

Big league opportunity

Before that semi-final, ninth-placed Saints could make significant upward progress in the Premiership by beating St Mirren, given there are four sides within two points of them.

“A win would put us in a good position in the table going into the break,” said Davidson.

“It’s pointless toughing out a victory like the one we got at Tannadice and then not put that same effort and a good performance in when we come back to McDiarmid for this next match.

“This is a big game for us.

Stevie May was on target last season against St Mirren 🎯 Looking forward to some home crowd noise this time out🥁 #SJFC pic.twitter.com/fXAFRWarO6 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 3, 2021

“I’ve always said this will be one of the toughest leagues for years but we’re definitely up for the fight.

“The biggest disappointment in the Livingston game here was we didn’t start well.

“That’s very important for me – start fast and put the opposition under pressure.

“We did that against Hearts and Dundee United and hopefully we’ll continue that.”