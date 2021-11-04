Post-international break semi-final v Celtic will present new challenge for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Post-international break semi-final v Celtic will present new challenge for St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
November 4 2021, 10.26pm
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will face a new challenge after the international break.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will face a new challenge after the international break.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is well-versed on how to prepare for a big game at Hampden Park.

But he admitted that a trip to the national stadium straight after an international break will present fresh challenges.

This weekend’s league clash with St Mirren is Saints’ last fixture ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Celtic.

And it won’t be a case of following the template that served the Perth side so well on the four previous trips to the south side of Glasgow in their historic double season.

“That will be a little bit strange,” said Davidson. “You don’t normally come back for a semi-final after two weeks off.

“Hopefully most of the Celtic lads are away on international duty and don’t get back until the Thursday!

“Last season there was only a few weeks between the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Scottish Cup.

“The games came thick and fast and that suited us.

“It will be a big gap this time.

“What it will do is make it that bit easier to keep the players motivated, even when there’s not a game to prepare for on the (middle) Saturday.

“They’ll know there’s a big game round the corner and will be training hard.”

Big league opportunity

Before that semi-final, ninth-placed Saints could make significant upward progress in the Premiership by beating St Mirren, given there are four sides within two points of them.

“A win would put us in a good position in the table going into the break,” said Davidson.

“It’s pointless toughing out a victory like the one we got at Tannadice and then not put that same effort and a good performance in when we come back to McDiarmid for this next match.

“This is a big game for us.

“I’ve always said this will be one of the toughest leagues for years but we’re definitely up for the fight.

“The biggest disappointment in the Livingston game here was we didn’t start well.

“That’s very important for me – start fast and put the opposition under pressure.

“We did that against Hearts and Dundee United and hopefully we’ll continue that.”

St Johnstone Opta analysis: How can Perth side cure their ‘second half syndrome’?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]