St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren: A flat attacking display from Saints on afternoon to forget

St Johnstone made it three games unbeaten going into the international break but this wasn’t a performance that will live long in the memory.

The Perth side’s defence did its job but as an attacking force, the less said the better.

Glenn Middleton had a chance to score in the very first minute but there were precious few opportunities after that – certainly not clear-cut ones.

Mind you, Zander Clark wasn’t kept too busy either.

None of the saves he was called upon to make were as good as the six at Tannadice.

Any hope of Saints’ grabbing a winner were effectively ended by striker Chris Kane being sent off for a second booking in the 86th minute.

The run of games St Mirren haven’t scored at McDiarmid Park has now reached seven.

Both sides will be hoping for better when they return in a fortnight.