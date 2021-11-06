St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren: A flat attacking display from Saints on afternoon to forget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone 0-0 St Mirren: A flat attacking display from Saints on afternoon to forget

By Eric Nicolson
November 6 2021, 4.59pm
Craig Bryson tackles St Mirren's Alan Power.
Craig Bryson tackles St Mirren's Alan Power.

St Johnstone made it three games unbeaten going into the international break but this wasn’t a performance that will live long in the memory.

The Perth side’s defence did its job but as an attacking force, the less said the better.

Glenn Middleton had a chance to score in the very first minute but there were precious few opportunities after that – certainly not clear-cut ones.

Mind you, Zander Clark wasn’t kept too busy either.

None of the saves he was called upon to make were as good as the six at Tannadice.

Any hope of Saints’ grabbing a winner were effectively ended by striker Chris Kane being sent off for a second booking in the 86th minute.

The run of games St Mirren haven’t scored at McDiarmid Park has now reached seven.

Both sides will be hoping for better when they return in a fortnight.

