St Johnstone double winner Callum Booth signs long-term contract

By Eric Nicolson
November 10 2021, 3.01pm Updated: November 10 2021, 3.16pm
Callum Booth with the Scottish Cup trophy.
Callum Booth with the Scottish Cup trophy.

St Johnstone double winner Callum Booth has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract.

The full-back was initially brought in on a short-team deal by Tommy Wright in September, 2019 after Bury were expelled from the English Football league.

For most of his time at McDiarmid Park he battled Scott Tanser for the left-back spot and it was the former Hibs, Partick Thistle and Dundee United man who was selected to start both of last season’s cup finals.

It was Booth’s tackle at Hampden in the Scottish Cup final that started the move for Shaun Rooney’s winning goal and secured his place in Saints folklore.

This contract extension will keep him in Perth until the summer of 2024.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at St Johnstone and it feels like home,” said the 30-year-old.

“I’ve had the best times of my career at McDiarmid Park.

“We have had success but we’re now on to another chapter.

Another Hampden semi

“We have a semi-final to look forward to now, everything is very positive.

“Last season was incredible. It was absolutely crazy what happened and now we have a chance in our next game back at Hampden.

“We will have the fans there, which will make it even more enjoyable.

“It will be important they’re there. It was strange throughout Covid and it was a long time without them.

“It was a bit sad having the most successful season in our history without fans there.

“So it’s good we have a day out for them at Hampden coming up and hopefully we can have the same result as we’ve had the last few times we’ve been there.”

