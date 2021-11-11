Canada are World Cup certainties, says St Johnstone legend Nick Dasovic, and David Wotherspoon is a big part of the history-making squad

An error occurred. Please try again.

Canada aren’t just World Cup possibles or even probables, according to St Johnstone legend Nick Dasovic.

They are World Cup certainties.

And current Perth star David Wotherspoon is a key part of the squad that is Qatar-bound.

Canada resume their 2022 qualification campaign with a double-header against Costa Rica and Mexico but Dasovic, who earned 63 caps over a 12-year period, believes the hard work is already done.

And finishing off the job to get into the top three, and end the nation’s 36-year World Cup wait, is a mere formality.

“In ’94 we were second in our group but unfortunately at that time only one team qualified for the finals from CONCACAF,” said Dasovic.

“Since then, this is the closest we’ve got.

“It’s by far the best team we’ve ever had.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say we’re going to the World Cup.

“It’s done. We’re in.

“I know there’s still a lot of games but we’re going to finish top three without a shadow of a doubt.

“It’s done. That’s not being arrogant, it’s being realistic.

“Alphonso Davies literally just runs pasts players. It’s scary what he can do.

“It’s such a strong, talented group.”

Power and pace

Power and pace is at the core of this impressive group of players manager John Herdman has assembled.

That doesn’t describe Wotherspoon, as any Saints fan could tell you, but the craft of the three-time cup winner provides a useful contrast.

“The biggest thing is the athleticism and pace in the squad,” said Dasovic, a coach with MLS side, Vancouver Whitecaps. “It’s explosive.

“Davies is at Bayern Munich, Jonathan David is at Lille and being talked about for Real Madrid.

“There are others who are playing in the Champions League as well.

“Spoony came into the group a couple of years ago for a friendly and he’s grown so much as a player since then.

“I’ve watched him a lot.

“I know that (Jason) Kerr and (Ali) McCann have got moves but if I’m looking at players in this St Johnstone team, I’m looking at Spoony.

“He’s not a young player but he’s so calm on the ball.

“Against Panama, when he started, he was very influential in the game.

“He brings something different to that athleticism I was talking about. Nothing fazes him. He has time on the ball.

“I’ve spoken to guys at the Whitecaps about him and they all say what a great lad he is and what a quality player.

“He’s very much part of it all. And I saw him singing the national anthem, so good on him!”

Canadian ‘recruitment’ on-point

Canada recently ‘recruited’ Genk striker, Ike Ugbo.

Another season boxed off…☑️ Big thanks to all the staff and fans @cercleofficial for their guidance 🙏🏾lets see what’s next … pic.twitter.com/bU3gzaMwIe — Iké Ugbo (@IUgbo) May 6, 2021

As with Wotherspoon, it’s an example, of significant off-field improvements in the national team set-up.

“Canada are much more diligent than they used to be in scouring the world to find players eligible to play for the country,” Dasovic explained.

“They’ve done a great job. Spoony is one of those.

“I’m happy for us but I’m shocked he never got a full Scottish cap – you’ve lost a really good player.

“He’s not a token player. He’s very influential.

“Maybe it was because he’s at St Johnstone. There’s always that discussion about whether you need to be at one of the big teams to play for Scotland. I don’t know.”