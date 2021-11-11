Bolton Wanderers set to allow Ali Crawford to extend St Johnstone loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bolton Wanderers are set to grant Ali Crawford his wish to stay with St Johnstone for the rest of the season.

The player himself and Saints boss Callum Davidson have both expressed their desire to see the former Hamilton Accies midfielder’s loan extended for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

And now Bolton manager Ian Evatt has confirmed their “appetite” to sign it off.

Ali Crawford scored his first goal for Saints the last time we faced @DundeeFC ⚽️ Crunching Callum Booth tackle for the assist too ✅#SJFC pic.twitter.com/QqBqU7RX7X — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 28, 2021

“There’s an option for it to happen in January,” Evatt told the Manchester Evening News.

“I said at the time that the most important thing for Ali was to go up there and perform well, get himself playing regular football again, and he is doing that.

“He is enjoying his football again, getting in the team, so we will see what happens in January.

“But I would say there seems to be an appetite from both sides to make that happen.”

Crawford has been a first team regular at McDiarmid Park, scoring two crucial goals – one at Dens Park in the League Cup quarter-final and the other to secure three league points at Tannadice.