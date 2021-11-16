Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenn Middleton determined to replicate Scotland Under-21 star turns for St Johnstone

By Sean Hamilton
November 16 2021, 8.00am
Glenn Middleton has been a star for Scotland Under-21s recently
Glenn Middleton is determined to carry his Scotland Under-21s magic into the Premiership with St Johnstone.

The Perth star has showed what he is capable of in flashes at club level this season.

But for Scot Gemmill’s Under-21s, he has been a star turn.

With four goals in his last five appearances, Middleton is the main man for the young Scots, who face Belgium on Tuesday night at Tannadice.

Now he wants to make sure he shines just as brightly for St Johnstone.

“I’d be delighted to carry the Kazakhstan performance into club level,” he said.

“The goal on Friday was a bit of a relief for me, I’ve been working really hard on the training pitch in terms of finishing.

“So hopefully it all comes together in the next few weeks and I can keep the momentum going.

I have to make an impact this season.

“I think I’m quite hard on myself and you have to be if you want to keep moving forward.

“I really do want to keep my head down, knuckle down, get good performances under my belt and keep pushing on.”

Middleton was on the mark as Scotland’s kids beat Kazakhstan on Friday night.

His aggression, pace and guile were too hot for the Kazakhs to handle.

Unbeaten Belgium will be an entirely different proposition.

But Middleton believes Scot Gemmill’s side are improving with every performance – and can boost their Euro 2023 qualification hopes with a good result.

“I think everyone has really come on this season,” he said.

“The game in Turkey was the platform, it was the first game everyone was together and from there we’ve done well.

The Denmark game, there wasn’t much in it. It wasn’t a great game of course, but on Friday (against Kazakhstan) hopefully we took it to the next level and showed we can carry out a game plan.

‘Over to us’

“It’s going to be a tough game (against Belgium).

“They’re going to be favourites, but it’s over to us.

“Against Kazakhstan we carried the game plan out and on Tuesday it’ll be no different, we’ll do the same and be looking for a positive result.”

