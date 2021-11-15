Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May out until Christmas with knee injury and misses League Cup semi-final against Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
November 15 2021, 10.26pm
St Johnstone striker Stevie May will miss Saturday's semi-final against Celtic.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May has been ruled out of action until Christmas.

The Perth forward sustained a knee injury in training and faces a battle to be back playing in this calendar year.

The festive period is May’s return target, according to manager Callum Davidson, who was relieved the three-time cup winner hadn’t picked up an even more serious injury.

“Stevie has tweaked his knee ligament so has been for a scan and will be out until Christmas time,” said Davidson.

“It’s a blow for us because he’s a key player in an important area of the team and we’ll miss him a lot.

“Obviously with his history it was a scare and Stevie was fearing the worst.

“But thankfully the results have come back not as bad as we first thought so hopefully he can heal pretty quickly.

“We have struggled with defenders being injured so we were hoping to start getting a bit of luck.”

Stevie May scored at Aberdeen.

The door will open for other attackers in this weekend’s League Cup semi-final against Celtic and beyond, one of them being Eetu Vertainen.

He impressed in a recent closed-doors match.

“We played a bounce game against Hearts last week and Eetu played very well,” said Davidson.

“He now looks near enough to getting a place in the team and it will be a big chance for him now.

“Ali Crawford gives me another option up there as well if we need it.”

Zander Clark contract offer

Meanwhile, Davidson confirmed that Saints have put a “very good offer” on the table for goalkeeper Zander Clark.

Rangers are reported to be potential suitors for the Scotland squad man, who is out of contract in the summer.

“Given the way Zander has played it’s no surprise he’s being linked with other clubs,” said Davidson.

“He’s produced big performances in big games for us, so it’s a testament to how well he’s been doing if other clubs are interested.

“But we have offered him a very good contract and want him to stay here.

“Hopefully he will make his mind up where he wants to be and that will be with St Johnstone.”

