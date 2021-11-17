Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Canada and David Wotherspoon take huge step towards Qatar 2022 World Cup by beating Mexico

By Eric Nicolson
November 17 2021, 8.21am Updated: November 17 2021, 9.11am
The Canadian players celebrate one of their goals.
David Wotherspoon’s Canada took a huge step towards the World Cup finals by beating Mexico in the ice and snow of Edmonton.

Seeking qualification for the first time since 1986, Canada now top their Concacaf table.

The top three nations will go to Qatar and it now seems inconceivable that they won’t be one of them.

In freezing conditions, the Canadians made history with their first victory over Mexico in World Cup qualifying for nearly half a century.

Cyle Larin scored both goals before the visitors grabbed a late consolation.

There are now six games left to be played but it would take a collapse for Canada to not finish off the job.

Wotherspoon was an unused substitute and now flies home for St Johnstone’s League Cup clash with Celtic.

