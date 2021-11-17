Canada and David Wotherspoon take huge step towards Qatar 2022 World Cup by beating Mexico

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Wotherspoon’s Canada took a huge step towards the World Cup finals by beating Mexico in the ice and snow of Edmonton.

Seeking qualification for the first time since 1986, Canada now top their Concacaf table.

The top three nations will go to Qatar and it now seems inconceivable that they won’t be one of them.

What a team!!🇨🇦🇨🇦

What a night!!🇨🇦🇨🇦

What a year!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/oyS23EFzBj — David Wotherspoon (@Spoony_10) November 17, 2021

In freezing conditions, the Canadians made history with their first victory over Mexico in World Cup qualifying for nearly half a century.

Cyle Larin scored both goals before the visitors grabbed a late consolation.

There are now six games left to be played but it would take a collapse for Canada to not finish off the job.

Wotherspoon was an unused substitute and now flies home for St Johnstone’s League Cup clash with Celtic.