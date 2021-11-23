Ali Crawford has fallen back in love with football at St Johnstone and wants to stay for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ali Crawford has fallen back in love with football at St Johnstone and wants to stay for years

By Eric Nicolson
November 23 2021, 8.00am
Ali Crawford has fallen back in love with football at St Johnstone.
Ali Crawford has fallen back in love with football at St Johnstone.

Ali Crawford’s St Johnstone experience has helped him fall “back in love” with football.

And he hopes to stay at McDiarmid Park for years.

Bolton bleakness has been replaced by Perth pleasure for the former Hamilton Accies star and long may it continue.

“Hopefully we can get that (his loan extension) sorted soon and I’ll be here until the end of the season at least,” said Crawford.

“The last six months before the summer was probably the toughest time I’ve had in my career.

“I wasn’t playing much and, confidence wise, I wasn’t rock bottom but I was low.

“Come the summer I knew I wasn’t going to get much of a chance at Bolton.

“Thankfully the gaffer (Callum Davidson) came in and gave me that chance.

“I’ve been relishing being back out on the park and enjoying my football again.

“That’s credit to the boys because they made me feel so welcome. Hopefully I can stay here for another couple of years.

“I’ve grown back in love with the game. It can be quite easy to become complacent and go through year after year.

“But maybe the last six months has given me the kick up the backside that I needed. Hopefully I can improve as the weeks go on.”

Tough to take

Crawford would have been a Saints Hampden hero if his 40-plus yard lob found the back of Joe Hart’s net rather than drift wide of it.

Celtic scored a couple of minutes later and it ended up being a narrow defeat that was “tough to take”.

“The boys put great work-rate into the game,” he said.

“We probably could have done a bit better in the final third but I don’t think Celtic created too many clear-cut chances.

“The boys here just don’t want to concede, especially those at the back.

“They pride themselves on clean sheets and do everything for it.

“It was unfortunate that the ball ricocheted into their path for the goal. On the other side, nothing seemed to fall for us.

“I thought we nullified Celtic and worked extremely hard.

“We need to maintain that and keep the consistency because that is what has been missing.

“It was my first time playing in a semi-final and it was a good experience, obviously just not the result I wanted.

“We’ll need to dust ourselves down and get ready for Hibs next Saturday.”

4 St Johnstone talking points: If this is the launchpad for Eetu Vertainen it will be the most valuable semi-final loss for Saints ever