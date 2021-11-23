St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirms interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirms interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary

By Eric Nicolson
November 23 2021, 10.26pm Updated: November 24 2021, 7.17am
St Johnstone have confirmed their interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary.
St Johnstone have confirmed their interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed the Perth club’s interest in Dundalk centre-back Daniel Cleary.

The defender, who started his professional career with Liverpool before moving to Birmingham City, is out of contract with the League of Ireland Premier Division club.

Other sides in his home country, including Bohemians, are keen to snap up the 25-year-old now that their season has come to an end.

“Dan is someone we have been looking at,” said Davidson.

“I thought about him last summer but he was mid-season with Dundalk.

“We have contract offers out to a lot of players at the club so it’s a case of looking at who is staying and who is likely to be going.”

Double transfer focus

Meanwhile, the January transfer window will be about both short-term fixes and long-term planning at McDiarmid Park.

“January is going to be an important time for us,” said Davidson. “The chairman and I have spoken about it.

“We brought in a lot of loan players due to time and circumstances but to keep the team moving forward we need to get things done on a permanent basis.

“Loan players can come in and make an impact. You can get some good young ones from bigger clubs.

“But it’s also important to have your own players, so the planning for next season starts now.

“We are looking at January both in terms of what we need now and also for the future because you want players to be here for two or three years.

“That’s important to the stability of the club.”

10 facts St Johnstone fans should know about Daniel Cleary – the Perth target who was victim of Liverpool training ground assault and denied cup final penalty by Alan Mannus