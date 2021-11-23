St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirms interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed the Perth club’s interest in Dundalk centre-back Daniel Cleary.

The defender, who started his professional career with Liverpool before moving to Birmingham City, is out of contract with the League of Ireland Premier Division club.

Other sides in his home country, including Bohemians, are keen to snap up the 25-year-old now that their season has come to an end.

We've finally got a goal in the Louth derby, and what an important one that could prove be for Daniel Cleary! The defender bundled the ball home from close range to give the Lilywhites the lead.@DroghedaUnited 0-1 @DundalkFC Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/jJAstvgMpG — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 4, 2021

“Dan is someone we have been looking at,” said Davidson.

“I thought about him last summer but he was mid-season with Dundalk.

“We have contract offers out to a lot of players at the club so it’s a case of looking at who is staying and who is likely to be going.”

Double transfer focus

Meanwhile, the January transfer window will be about both short-term fixes and long-term planning at McDiarmid Park.

“January is going to be an important time for us,” said Davidson. “The chairman and I have spoken about it.

“We brought in a lot of loan players due to time and circumstances but to keep the team moving forward we need to get things done on a permanent basis.

“Loan players can come in and make an impact. You can get some good young ones from bigger clubs.

“But it’s also important to have your own players, so the planning for next season starts now.

“We are looking at January both in terms of what we need now and also for the future because you want players to be here for two or three years.

“That’s important to the stability of the club.”