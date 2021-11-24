Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone sign former Wigan forward Viv Solomon-Otabor until January

By Eric Nicolson
November 24 2021, 1.40pm Updated: November 24 2021, 10.34pm
St Johnstone have signed former Wigan winger Viv Solomon-Otabor until January.

The Nigerian international was a free agent and recently spent time on trial with Cardiff City.

Callum Davidson is in need of attacking reinforcements, with Stevie May and Glenn Middleton out until Christmas and David Wotherspoon also sidelined.

“We have signed Viv and he trained with us this morning,” said Davidson.

“It was important to get someone after the injuries to David Wotherspoon, Stevie May and Glenn Middleton.

“He’s someone I have known about for a while, I have seen him play and have watched videos of his games.

“A friend down south alerted me to him being available and we’re glad to get it done.

“He can go past players and can play right across the front three, so hopefully he’ll be a good addition.”

