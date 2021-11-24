St Johnstone sign former Wigan forward Viv Solomon-Otabor until January

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have signed former Wigan winger Viv Solomon-Otabor until January.

The Nigerian international was a free agent and recently spent time on trial with Cardiff City.

Callum Davidson is in need of attacking reinforcements, with Stevie May and Glenn Middleton out until Christmas and David Wotherspoon also sidelined.

“We have signed Viv and he trained with us this morning,” said Davidson.

“It was important to get someone after the injuries to David Wotherspoon, Stevie May and Glenn Middleton.

“He’s someone I have known about for a while, I have seen him play and have watched videos of his games.

Happy To have the opportunity to get back playing after a strange time out but most importantly I’m back now and I’m ready to fight let’s work 🤞🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/x7KfhYnJqO — Viv Solomon (@VivSolomon17) November 24, 2021

“A friend down south alerted me to him being available and we’re glad to get it done.

“He can go past players and can play right across the front three, so hopefully he’ll be a good addition.”