Viv Solomon-Otabor makes big first impression at St Johnstone and Callum Davidson will put new signing on Premiership fast track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Viv Solomon-Otabor makes big first impression at St Johnstone and Callum Davidson will put new signing on Premiership fast track

By Eric Nicolson
November 25 2021, 7.00am
Viv Solomon-Otabor has made a good first impression.
Viv Solomon-Otabor has made a good first impression.

New St Johnstone signing Viv Solomon-Otabor has made a big first impression with his team-mates, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the Perth boss will be fast-tracking him into Premiership contention.

The 25-year-old has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic in the summer.

But, with his short-term Saints deal running out in January, Davidson doesn’t have the luxury of taking his time to get the Nigerian international up to full match fitness.

“The lads saw in training today the quality that he’s got,” he said. “They were impressed – it’s a good sign when that happens.

“I need competition to keep players sharp.

“He can play across the front three and will give me good options.

“He can go past players and is exciting.

“He looks fit and strong but it’s different playing matches. It will be an accelerated process to get him involved.

In the squad for Hibs game

“He’s fit enough to be in the squad for Saturday (against Hibs).

“The quicker I can introduce him to the pace and tempo of Scottish football the better so we can build up his match sharpness.

“We’ll see what happens in January but it was important that we got someone in quickly.”

Solomon-Otabor, who started out with Birmingham City and had a season with CSKA Sofia, was recently on trial at Cardiff City.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirms interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary