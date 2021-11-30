St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes confidence and creativity issues will be solved

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson knows creativity and confidence have become inter-linked issues for his team.

But he also knows he has players capable of sorting both out.

And a tough away trip to face in-form Dundee could be the perfect fixture for the Perth men to start doing just that.

“Confidence is a big thing,” said Davidson.

“I always encourage my players to get on the ball and into areas high up the pitch.

“At the moment we are struggling a little bit with that and it doesn’t help us having so many attacking players out.

“But we are generally good away from home. We have put in good performances on the road so I have no worries going into the game.

“We do still have good attacking players.

“Ali Crawford can create and we want the players to do things with enthusiasm at the top end.

“We are in a fight to get to the top six but also a fight to stay away from relegation.

“We can see that and it’s evident from how the league is shaping up.

“It’s so competitive there are about seven or eight teams in the same boat.

“We knew at the start of the season it would be like this.

“Teams are all taking points off each other. Everyone can get a result somewhere on their day.”

Thick and fast

Davidson added: “While we didn’t play well on Saturday, once we got in front we shot ourselves in the foot.

“We felt it was three points dropped because when you’re a goal up like we were you need to see it out.

“We just have to dust ourselves down and get on with it now.

“The league is tight. The games come thick and fast now so we are looking forward to Dundee.

“This week was always going to be a big one for us. We didn’t get off to the start we wanted but we have another chance on Wednesday now.”

Kane returns and Middleton on the mend

The return of Chris Kane from suspension will aid the Saints cause at Dens.

“Chris is available again for Dundee and that will be a big help because he adds so much to our attacking play and gets us up the pitch,” said Davidson.

“We need to make sure our discipline is better. We can’t afford to be losing more players.

“The squad is small as it is without being missing people when it’s avoidable.”

Glenn Middleton is likely to be the first of the injured attackers to return.

“Glenn is doing really well,” Davidson reported.

“He’s desperate to get back and I will have to make sure he’s ready before we step him up again.”