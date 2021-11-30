St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes confidence and creativity issues will be solved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes confidence and creativity issues will be solved

By Eric Nicolson
November 30 2021, 6.00am
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson admits his team are struggling for confidence and creativity.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson knows creativity and confidence have become inter-linked issues for his team.

But he also knows he has players capable of sorting both out.

And a tough away trip to face in-form Dundee could be the perfect fixture for the Perth men to start doing just that.

“Confidence is a big thing,” said Davidson.

“I always encourage my players to get on the ball and into areas high up the pitch.

“At the moment we are struggling a little bit with that and it doesn’t help us having so many attacking players out.

“But we are generally good away from home. We have put in good performances on the road so I have no worries going into the game.

“We do still have good attacking players.

Ali Crawford in action the last time St Johnstone played against Dundee.

“Ali Crawford can create and we want the players to do things with enthusiasm at the top end.

“We are in a fight to get to the top six but also a fight to stay away from relegation.

“We can see that and it’s evident from how the league is shaping up.

“It’s so competitive there are about seven or eight teams in the same boat.

“We knew at the start of the season it would be like this.

“Teams are all taking points off each other. Everyone can get a result somewhere on their day.”

Thick and fast

Davidson added: “While we didn’t play well on Saturday, once we got in front we shot ourselves in the foot.

“We felt it was three points dropped because when you’re a goal up like we were you need to see it out.

“We just have to dust ourselves down and get on with it now.

“The league is tight. The games come thick and fast now so we are looking forward to Dundee.

“This week was always going to be a big one for us. We didn’t get off to the start we wanted but we have another chance on Wednesday now.”

Kane returns and Middleton on the mend

The return of Chris Kane from suspension will aid the Saints cause at Dens.

“Chris is available again for Dundee and that will be a big help because he adds so much to our attacking play and gets us up the pitch,” said Davidson.

“We need to make sure our discipline is better. We can’t afford to be losing more players.

“The squad is small as it is without being missing people when it’s avoidable.”

Glenn Middleton is likely to be the first of the injured attackers to return.

“Glenn is doing really well,” Davidson reported.

“He’s desperate to get back and I will have to make sure he’s ready before we step him up again.”