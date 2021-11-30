St Johnstone make Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary a ‘good offer’, as Callum Davidson gets ready for January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone make Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary a ‘good offer’, as Callum Davidson gets ready for January transfer window

By Eric Nicolson
November 30 2021, 8.00am
St Johnstone have confirmed their interest in Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary.
St Johnstone have tabled a ‘good offer’ to Daniel Cleary, as Callum Davidson seeks to augment his squad when the January transfer window opens.

The Irish centre-back, who began his career with Liverpool and Birmingham City, won’t be short of options now that his contract with Dundalk has run out.

But Davidson believes the Perth club have made a strong pitch to lure him to McDiarmid Park.

“We have made a good offer for Daniel so we just have to wait and see,” he said.

“We know what we need in January. It’s going to be twofold.

“I want players signed up on longer contracts and I want to add players as well.

“We need to make the squad more robust because we have been stretched this season.

“So it’s about getting the players who are already here signed up and then adding more to help us out in the future.

“We need to get a settled team.”

