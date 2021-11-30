St Johnstone make Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary a ‘good offer’, as Callum Davidson gets ready for January transfer window

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have tabled a ‘good offer’ to Daniel Cleary, as Callum Davidson seeks to augment his squad when the January transfer window opens.

The Irish centre-back, who began his career with Liverpool and Birmingham City, won’t be short of options now that his contract with Dundalk has run out.

But Davidson believes the Perth club have made a strong pitch to lure him to McDiarmid Park.

“We have made a good offer for Daniel so we just have to wait and see,” he said.

60: Dan Cleary heads home his first goal for @DundalkFC and goes straight towards the Shamrock Rovers bench to celebrate. #LOI #RoversDundalk pic.twitter.com/rVbD4tpAQ8 — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 1, 2018

“We know what we need in January. It’s going to be twofold.

“I want players signed up on longer contracts and I want to add players as well.

“We need to make the squad more robust because we have been stretched this season.

“So it’s about getting the players who are already here signed up and then adding more to help us out in the future.

“We need to get a settled team.”